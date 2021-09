Hotel Business asked Ishwar Naran, chair of the board, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, for his thoughts on David Kong. “David Kong is a once-in-a-lifetime leader whose contributions to Best Western Hotels & Resorts are truly immeasurable,” Naran said. “It has been the honor of my career to work alongside David and witness firsthand his remarkable passion and dedication to our industry. David has always led by example and, most importantly, cared deeply about those he serves from hoteliers, to colleagues, associates, guests and communities.”

