Leisure group Ten Entertainment has upped its full-year outlook after the trend for staycations amid the pandemic drove its best summer season.The firm, which runs 10-pin bowling lanes and soft play centres, said sales surged 22.5% in the first six weeks since reopening on May 17 and then rocketed by 42% in the 11 weeks since June 27 over the summer holiday season.Shares in the firm rose 5% as it said the full-year outlook was now expected to beat expectations thanks to the rebound, which it said saw “the most successful summer trading period in the group’s history”.This comes despite...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO