AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. —Across the South an invasive species is showing up in gardens. Hammerhead worms have had many gardeners scratching their heads throughout the summer months. While it has an appearance similar to a hammerhead shark, it is also an aggressive and cannibalistic worm that is difficult to get rid of. Katelyn Kesheimer, an Alabama Extension entomologist, shares some background information to put your mind at ease about these hammerhead worms.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO