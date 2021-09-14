CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UK payrolls above pre-pandemic level and job vacancies soar

By PAN PYLAS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago

LONDON — (AP) — The number of people on payroll in the U.K. has soared back to levels last seen before the coronavirus pandemic struck a year and a half ago, official figures showed Tuesday in the latest clear signal that the lifting of lockdown restrictions has prompted businesses to ramp up hiring.

The Office for National Statistics said that payroll numbers rose by 241,000 between July and August to 29.1 million. The total is now 1,000 higher than it was the month before the pandemic struck in March 2020.

The statistics agency also said that vacancy numbers increased by 249,000 in the three months to August to more than 1 million for the first time since records began in 2001 amid labor shortages in industries such as accommodation and food services that are partly related to the pandemic but also because of Britain's departure from the European Union.

It also found that the the overall rate of unemployment dropped by 0.3 percentage point in July to 4.6% while the employment rate ticked up by 0.5 percentage point to 75.2%.

Overall, the figures point to the positive impact of the lifting of restrictions over the past few months and the rebound in confidence following the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the U.K.

National statistician Jonathan Athow cautioned that the jobs recovery isn’t even and that “in hard-hit areas such as London, and sectors such as hospitality and arts and leisure, the numbers of workers remain well down on pre-pandemic levels.”

There's also unease as to what will happen in the labor market over the coming months as the government's salary support program, which has kept a lid on unemployment during the pandemic, comes to an end.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which is set to end at the end of September, saw the government pay 80% of the salaries of those workers unable to work because of lockdown measures. The program helped support around 12 million people at its height. But the number has been falling as lockdown restrictions were lifted and now stands at around 1.6 million.

“With the furlough scheme ending in little over two weeks’ time, we should expect a fresh rise in unemployment this autumn, particularly among furloughed staff that aren’t able to return to their previous jobs," said Nye Cominetti, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank.

Unions are urging the government to come up with new support, particularly for sectors like aviation which are still struggling in the face of restrictions.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic ]

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine ]

[ https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak ]

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tesco warns Government of panic buying fears amid driver shortfall

Tesco has warned the Government that it has a shortfall of 800 drivers and is concerned about panic buying in the run up to Christmas if the nationwide HGV crisis is not addressed.The UK’s largest supermarket also called on the Government to temporarily make it easier to bring in workers from abroad to ease the issue.The warning, which was first reported by ITV News came in a meeting organised by the Cabinet Office last Thursday.Our concern is that the pictures of empty shelves will get ten times worse by Christmas and then we’ll get panic-buying.Andrew Woolfenden, TescoAndrew Woolfenden, Tesco’s...
ECONOMY
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS
The Independent

France rallies EU as trust in US, UK and Australia wanes

France on Tuesday urged its European Union partners to consider whether to delay negotiations on the bloc’s future trade agreement with Australia over what Paris says is a lack of trust sparked by a major defense deal between the U.S., Australia and Britain.French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said he would raise the trade pact and the security implications of the deal, known as AUKUS, at a meeting with his counterparts in Brussels and that France would ensure that it is discussed at EU summits and ministerial meetings next month.The Indo-Pacific security pact will see Australia cancel a...
WORLD
The Independent

Job vacancies driven by low-paid roles, IFS says

Recent data showing high job vacancies in the UK is being entirely driven by low-paid occupations, according to research.The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank said around a quarter of the workforce are seeing job vacancies in occupations relevant to them at least 10% below pre-pandemic levels.The IFS said this means up to eight million workers could be failing to benefit from the high vacancy levels.The outlook for jobseekers is tougher still when accounting for the fact that there are more people looking for new work and hence competing for these vacancies.The surge in aggregate vacancies in recent months...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Ap#The European Union#The Resolution Foundation
Reuters

Corporate leverage returns to pre-pandemic levels

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. and European companies have marked another milestone in their road to recovery from COVID-19, seeing their debt levels relative to profits tumbling to the lowest since before the pandemic erupted in 2020. Net leverage, an important gauge of a company's financial health, refers to net...
MARKETS
simpleflying.com

Emirates Ups US Frequencies To 90% Of Pre-Pandemic Levels

Dubai-based carrier Emirates is looking to further increase its flight operations to the United States of America as it continues rebuilding operations on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the increases, the airline expects to operate 90% of its pre-pandemic United States capacity by December. At...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Outlook for small energy firms ‘looking bleak’ amid gas wholesale price rises

The Government wants energy firms to “stay afloat organically”, a Cabinet minister has said, as the growing energy crisis led to company bosses saying the outlook was “looking bleak”.Wholesale prices for gas have surged 250% since January, with a 70% rise since August alone – leading to calls for support from the industry and the collapse of some smaller energy firms.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held a fresh round of crisis talks with the industry on Monday amid fears more small suppliers could go to the wall.This morning I led a roundtable with UK energy companies & consumer groups. I reiterated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

‘I’m worried sick’: Hundreds of vulnerable people waiting months to join relatives they depend on in UK

Syed and Fahad Hussain live 3,800 miles apart, but the brothers speak on the phone at least five times a day. “I’m trying all day to keep talking to him,” says Syed, 32, a British national living in Hayes, west London. “I’m very scared that he could take any step – even end his life or something.”Fahad, 34 suffers from severe depression and anxiety. He lives alone in Karachi, Pakistan, and relies on money transfers from his brother and his wife, Agnieszka TabaczyÅska, a Polish national, to survive. Racist abuse Fahad experienced while studying and working in Austria for five...
HEALTH
Variety

U.S. to Lift Coronavirus Travel Ban for U.K. and European Union (Report)

The U.S. is reportedly set to reopen its borders to vaccinated passengers from the U.K. and European Union from November. The Financial Times reports that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will announce the changes on Monday, bringing to an end a gruelling 18-month COVID-19 travel ban that was first imposed by President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Citing multiple sources, the Financial Times notes that fully vaccinated passengers will be able to travel to the U.S. “within weeks” of the ban lifting in November, though an exact time frame hasn’t been detailed, nor have any quarantine...
WORLD
CBS News

Amazon says 1 million workers applied for jobs this week

Amazon said Friday that 1 million people from around the world applied for jobs during a September 15 recruiting event held by the online retailer. The hiring push follows the company's announcement this week that it plans to hire 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers in the U.S., with those roles offering average starting wages of $18 an hour.
ECONOMY
Axios

Milestone: Industrial production reached pre-pandemic levels

Industrial production joins metrics like GDP and consumer spending that have returned to and surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Why it matters: The pandemic has caused a wide array of disruptions that have gummed up the links along the supply chain. The fact that industrial production still continues to grow suggests the supply chain, while troubled, is at least improving.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

One in three hospitality firms are finding job vacancies difficult to fill as the UK continues its recovery from Covid crisis as job opportunities surge to record levels

One in three hospitality firms in the UK are finding it difficult to fill job vacancies as the nation's economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis. New data published by the Office for National Statistics showed three in 10 bars, pubs and restaurants are currently struggling with recruitment. Meanwhile, hospitality businesses...
ECONOMY
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Higher as UK Employment Hits Pre-Virus Level

The GBP EUR exchange rate was 0.30% higher on Tuesday after the British economy posted a strong employment report. The pound was strong after British employers added a record 241,000 staff last month, taking the total number of employees on company payrolls to just above the pre-pandemic level. The GBP...
MARKETS
The Independent

UK job vacancies top one million for first time on record

The number of job vacancies in the UK has topped 1 million for the first time on record, according to new figures.There were an estimated 1,034,000 vacancies between June and August this year, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show.This is the highest number since records began two decades ago, and 249,000 above the pre-pandemic January to March 2020 level.Meanwhile, worker numbers have also rebounded to pre-pandemic levels after the biggest jump in employment since 2014.The ONS said the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 241,000 between July and August to move 1,000 above levels before the coronavirus...
ECONOMY
Middletown Press

Robust job gain brings Canada closer to pre-pandemic levels

Canada's labor market continued to heal with a stronger-than-expected employment gain in August as businesses ramped up hiring to meet pent-up demand for services after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. The economy added 90,200 jobs last month, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa, topping the 68,200 consensus forecast in a Bloomberg...
ECONOMY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota exports rebounded above pre-pandemic levels this spring

Minnesota exports rose sharply in the second quarter, rebounding from the deep disruptions experienced last year to rise above pre-pandemic levels. The state's exports of agricultural, mining and manufactured products jumped 29% in the quarter compared to the prior year. That was an increase of $1.3 billion to reach $6 billion, according to a report released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
MINNESOTA STATE
Commercial Observer

Office Building Investment Sales Still Lag Pre-Pandemic Levels

The investment sales market for office buildings continues to struggle nationwide, with office sales volume in dollars still tracking 45 percent lower than 2019 numbers, according to new data from Reonomy. Across the top 30 metropolitan markets in the U.S., the dollar volume of transactions has declined from $39.5 billion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
62K+
Followers
66K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy