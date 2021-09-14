CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari reveals if he will sign a prenup before wedding

By Tina Campbell
 8 days ago
Britney Spears’ new fiancé has responded to concerns about whether he will sign a prenuptial agreement before marrying the singer.

The Toxic hit-maker, 39, confirmed that she and model Sam Asghari, 27, were engaged over the weekend. While many rushed to congratulate them, some urged Britney to consider protecting her assets before embarking on her third trip down the aisle.

Taking the remarks in good humour, Sam said: “Thank you for your concern about the prenup! Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day,” alongside two laughing emojis.

