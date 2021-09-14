CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic hasn't dimmed Boeing's rosy prediction for planes

By DAVID KOENIG
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoeing said Tuesday that the airline industry is showing signs of recovering from the pandemic, and it raised its bullish prediction about demand for airline and military planes and other aerospace products and services. The company predicted that the aerospace market will be worth $9 trillion over the next decade....

executivetraveller.com

This aviation heavy-hitter wants Airbus, Boeing to build fewer planes

Veteran aircraft-leasing executive Steven Udvar-Hazy has warned Airbus and Boeing to avoid creating a glut of unwanted planes as they race to lift production following the easing of coronavirus travel curbs. Accelerating build rates too quickly could result in surpluses that damage aircraft values, making such a move “one of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Boeing: air travel won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024

Boeing has reported in its annual long-term demand forecast that global aviation will return to pre-pandemic levels only by 2024. Boeing says that demand for domestic air travel will lead the recovery in 2022, with intra-regional markets expected to follow in 2023 as health and travel restrictions ease. This will be followed by the international travel in 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
breakingtravelnews.com

Boeing predicts aviation recovery by 2024

Boeing has released its annual forecast for the commercial, defence and space aerospace market, reflecting signs of a recovery following the impacts of Covid-19. The Boeing Market Outlook (BMO) states that commercial airplanes and services are showing signs of recovery, while the global defence, space and government services markets have remained stable.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Wenatchee World

Boeing raises jet demand forecast on pandemic recovery

SEATTLE — Boeing revised up long-term demand forecasts on Tuesday, as a snapback in commercial air travel in domestic markets like the United States tempers the more gloomy industry predictions seen at the height of coronavirus lockdowns last year. The rosier view underpins moves by the aerospace giant to prepare...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seattle Times

Looking past today’s steep downturn, Boeing projects a rosy future of growth

Boeing’s annual 20-year jet market forecast, released Tuesday, projects a rosy future beyond today’s grim aviation realities. Aside from the air travel downturn, the aerospace giant is currently unable to deliver the 787 widebody jet due to quality problems and is only slowly ramping up the 737 MAX after the grounding of that aircraft for almost two years.
SEATTLE, WA
KPBS

FRONTLINE: Boeing’s Fatal Flaw

From award-winning director Tom Jennings, (“Whose Vote Counts,” “Opioids, Inc.”), FRONTLINE, in collaboration with The New York Times, will air a new documentary ”Boeing’s Fatal Flaw.”. Drawing on the extensive reporting by a team of New York Times investigative journalists with experts and Boeing insiders, "Boeing’s Fatal Flaw" tells the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Boeing Q&A: Staying on track despite pandemic disruption

Ryan Reid spent more than two decades at Boeing before being promoted May 24 to lead its commercial satellite programs. However, the pandemic brings fresh challenges for the space industry as COVID-19 continues to disrupt and delay critical supply chains. These supply constraints threaten to hold back an exuberant satellite...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
