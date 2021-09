Quarterbacks: D- And it's a D only because Casey Thompson had two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, which turned what would have been a 40-7 embarrassment into a merely humbling 40-21 loss. Hudson Card was 8 of 15 for 61 yards and lost a fumble, and Thompson was 5 of 8 for 57 yards and added the two rushing scores. Card struggled on third downs and seemed to be harried or throwing on the run for much of the night; he missed an open Jordan Whittington for a touchdown and misfired on two downfield shots to Joshua Moore. As good as Card looked against Louisiana, he looked as awkward against Arkansas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO