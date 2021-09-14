CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharp increases in wheat inputs, falling futures markets complicate planting decisions

Cover picture for the articleAfter reaching a $7.48 high in mid-August, the July wheat futures market fell to below $7, and the outlook for the commodity’s profit margin is mixed at best. Scott Stiles, extension economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said increases in input costs, such as fuel, seed and fertilizer, are offsetting much of the increased revenue from higher wheat prices. Variable costs for the 2022 crop are projected to be near $334 per acre—up almost $85 per acre from last year.

