CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Recall: Many Voters Ready To Put Recall In Rearview Mirror

CBS LA
CBS LA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3o3D_0bvXlclv00

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) – On the eve of Election Day, many voters have already mailed in their ballots. While a few polls give Governor Newsom a double-digit lead, some are hoping Tuesday brings a change they feel the state needs.

On the night before the recall, many voters say they are ready for the recall to be over.

“I think it’s a continuing Republican embarrassment,” said Michele Thompson of Walnut Creek.

It’s estimated that 35% of the mail-in ballots have been returned and an overwhelming number of those have been by Democrats.

Monday night, voters in Walnut Creek drove to the Civic Center to drop off their ballots. Their biggest gripe, the cost of the recall that’s expect to be more than $250 million.

“I think it’s a waste of money honestly,” said Walnut Creek resident Kathy Waters. “I know people don’t love Gavin and I’m not his biggest fan but I think it’s a waste of money and we should wait until the next election.”

“With everything that needs to be funded, education, health, homelessness, we’re wasting all this money,” added Thompson.

Others though feel the recall could be worth every penny.

Walnut Creek resident Frankie Holmes says, “We’re excited. We need a change.”

Holmes has had enough of Governor Newsom’s COVID policies.

“You can walk up and down this block and see why we need a change,” said Holmes. “It’s closed businesses. It’s not good. I like to see your smile if I could so that’s my feeling.”

But no matter who wins, some voters are going to be glad when the recall finally ends.

“I think everybody is sick and tired of the politicking. That’s what their tired of,” said Marilyn Horne, another Walnut Creek resident. “Let’s get some work done. Let’s work together. We can have a difference in opinion but let’s work together. It’s time. It’s way overdue.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

LA County Increases Water Usage As State Drought Conditions Worsen

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Difficult drought conditions are being felt across the state. However, a new report shows parts of Los Angeles actually increased water usage. People along the northern coast cut back on their water usage by 17 percent. In the Bay Area, water usage was reduced by 8 percent. But in LA County, people used one percent more water, the report said. Officials said conditions are different for both parts of the state: In the north, some counties are under governor-declared drought emergencies, while Southern California isn’t quite there yet, but could be. “The fact is that every drop of water we’re able to save now is a drop of water that’s available for us, in storage, to use if 2022 is dry again,” said Deven Upadhyay of the Metropolitan Water District. The water conditions come from lower-than-average snowpack due to drier winters and hotter summers, officials said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA City Councilman, Kevin De Leon, Enters LA Mayoral Race

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon announced Tuesday he is entering the 2022 L.A. mayoral race. De Leon joins a race that includes fellow City Councilman Joe Buscaino, City Attorney Mike Feuer and Central City Association of Los Angeles President and CEO Jessica Lall. FILE — L.A. City Council member Kevin de Leon speaks during a vigil at the Redondo Beach Pier to remember health care workers and patients who died from the COVID-19 pandemic on May 22, 2021, in Redondo Beach, Calif. (Getty Images) Mayor Eric Garcetti is termed out from running again in 2022, and is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

‘If You Don’t Get Vaccinated, Don’t Visit’: Mayor Of West Hollywood Calls For Proof Of Vaccination For Business Entry

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The new mayor of West Hollywood said the city is taking a stand, requiring proof of vaccination to enter many indoor spaces in the city including restaurants, gyms, hair, and nail salons. “If you don’t want to get vaccinated just don’t visit our businesses,” said Mayor Lauren Meister of West Hollywood. “Get takeout or delivery.” Some residents were for the stance on vaccinations. “I think it makes sense. I fully support it,” said Raj Patel, a resident. “It is safer for us, safer for everyone.” But others, like Nancy Mayorga, who runs a massage, acupuncture, and chiropractic center, are...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Hermosa Beach’s Pride Lifeguard Tower Will Remain Permanently

HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — The Pride Tower lifeguard station that meant to be a summer fling will be remain for the long haul at Hermosa Beach. (credit: LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn) The 13th Street Los Angeles County Lifeguard tower, which was painted rainbow in June in response to the burning of a rainbow-painted lifeguard in Long Beach, was supposed to be repainted its original blue color at the end of the summer. The rainbow paint job will now be permanent, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said Monday. “The rainbow tower is beautiful and has become a symbol of this community’s love and support for LGBTQ rights,” Hahn said in a statement. “None of us wanted to see it painted over and I am proud to announce that the Pride Tower is here to stay.” The new tower’s colors will be maintained by the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors, which maintains all LA County Lifeguard Towers. Hermosa Beach’s pride tower is just LA County’s second – there’s another permanent Pride Tower in Venice.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Government
CBS LA

Winds Blowing Smoke From Sequoia And Kings National Park Wildfire Into Southern California

VENTURA (CBSLA) — Smell that? The all-too-familiar, dreaded odor of brush fire smoke is in the air, but the source is coming wildfires burning in Northern California, hundreds of miles away. The Ventura County Fire Department sent out a tweet Monday morning to let people know that a northwest breeze is pushing smoke from fires in Northern California. “Noticing smoke in the sky? Do not be alarmed. This is drift smoke caused by the shifting winds,” the fire department tweeted. Noticing smoke in the sky? Do not be alarmed. This is drift smoke caused by the shifting winds.There is a north west breeze...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

New Law Would Allow California Homeowners To Build More Housing On Their Properties

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law this week that will allow homeowners across the state to build more housing on the land they own. Planned Desert Community In lancaster California, USA. (Photo by Sam Lafoca/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) The law is aimed at easing the housing crisis in California by streamlining the permit process, increasing density and diversity in neighborhoods, and making housing more affordable near major employment hubs. Most of California’s cities and towns have been zoned as “single-family home,” stipulating that only one housing unit could be built on the lot, for decades. The new legislation, SB 9, facilitates the process for homeowners to build a duplex or split their current residential lot in order to add units on their existing properties. It’s “an opportunity for our neighbors to be able to create housing for other neighbors, or even their own family members,” said State Sen. Lena Gonzalez of Long Beach, who co-authored the bill. A UC Berkeley study has found the law could allow up to 400,000 homeowners to add units to their property. Critics of the law, however, say the new law gives developers too much control and allows homeowners to change the character of a neighborhood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

LA County Students Exposed To COVID-19 Can Continue To Attend In-Person Classes, Health Officials Announce

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Unvaccinated students in Los Angeles County who are exposed to COVID-19 will not necessarily have to stay off school campuses, under new guidelines announced Thursday. The L.A. County Department of Health reported that K-12 students, under certain circumstances, will be allowed to continue to attend in-person instruction at school even if they have been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19. The health department terms it a “modified quarantine.” Students walk to their classrooms at a public middle school in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 10, 2021. (Getty Images) “Modified quarantine allows, under certain conditions, an unvaccinated student with an exposure...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Kpix#Republican#Democrats#Covid
CBS LA

Orange County Sees Drastic Spike In Anti-Asian Hate Incidents, Report Finds

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County saw a 35% spike in hate crimes in 2020 compared with the year before, according to a new report released Friday. The report from the nonprofit Orange County Human Relations Commission found there were 112 reported hate crimes in total last year. It also found an 1,800% jump in anti-Asian hate incidents in 2020 compared to 2019. According to the OCHRC, a hate incident is a behavior reflecting bigotry, but which falls short of being a hate crime. The group also recorded a 114% increase in anti-Semitic hate incidents and a 23% increase in anti-Black hate incidents. Overall,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Thousands Help In Massive Beach Cleanup Effort Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Saturday is California Coastal Cleanup Day, with thousands of residents joining in collecting trash and debris from Southland beaches and neighborhoods. In total, 35 beaches, river, and inland sites were cleaned with the help of 2,735 volunteers. About 4,967 pounds of trash and debris were removed. Heal the Bay is hosting events starting at 9 a.m. at Santa Monica Beach, north of the Santa Monica Pier, and dozens of other clean-up locations countywide. A registration portal for volunteers is available here. “From wildfires to waste, clean water is so important for us to sustain in L.A., to protect the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Dog Flu Spreading Quickly Across LA County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A warning for dog owners — canine influenza, or dog flu, has been spreading quickly across Los Angeles County. Whether it’s at a dog park or doggie daycare center, some dogs are getting loud and debilitating coughs. There have been dozens of confirmed cases in Los Angeles County and hundreds more suspected cases. Dr. Julio Lopez with the Encino Veterinary Center said dogs get the flu just like people do, by interacting with other dogs in group and social settings along with indoor settings. Some basic symptoms of dog flu can include coughing and sneezing. other symptoms include extreme lethargy, not having enough energy and decreased appetite. If owners think their dogs are sick, Lopez suggests contacting your vet to alert them. “Depending on how the conversation goes, they may advise you to come into the practice,” he said. “Other times, if your dog is doing all right, they may actually advise you to stay at home and monitor for a few more days.” Lopez said the dog flu has been around for a few years and there hasn’t been a case of a human being infected with the strain of dog flu.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

County Health Officials Announce Order Requiring Proof Of Vaccination At Some Indoor And Outdoor Venues

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Health on Friday officially announced its latest COVID-19 health order requiring customers at certain outdoor and indoor venues provide proof of vaccination. Patrons at bars, lounges, breweries, wineries and nightclubs will have to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 7 and proof of full vaccination by Nov. 4. The rule also applies to so called mega-outdoor events of 10,000 people or more, as well as amusement parks, which aligns with federal mandates for those types of events. “This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk for transmission and increase vaccination coverage, and it offers us a reasonable path forward and hopefully positions us to be able to better break the cycle of surges,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, LA County Health Director. Health officials also strongly recommended that restaurants follow a similar vaccine verification system, though it is not currently required. The county health department on Friday also reported 1,823 new cases of COVID and 25 coronavirus-related deaths.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS LA

Concerned Residents Speak Out About Rise In People Living In RVs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Residents in the Florence-Firestone community of South Los Angeles said the area has been overtaken by people living in RVs for years, and they are continuing to plead for help. A long row of RVs area parked on East 65th Street in South L.A., bringing with them trash that litters the sidewalk and street. “The encampment has taken over the neighborhood. Crime has gone up,” said homeowner Audrey Ortiz. Neighbors say some people living in the RVs have also been dumping human waste in the streets, which some nearby homeowners have been cleaning up with bleach. “Just the smell of...
HOMELESS
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
17K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy