California Recall: Many Voters Ready To Put Recall In Rearview Mirror

CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4al79U_0bvXjX5u00

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) – On the eve of Election Day, many voters have already mailed in their ballots. While a few polls give Governor Newsom a double-digit lead, some are hoping Tuesday brings a change they feel the state needs.

On the night before the recall, many voters say they are ready for the recall to be over.

“I think it’s a continuing Republican embarrassment,” said Michele Thompson of Walnut Creek.

It’s estimated that 35% of the mail-in ballots have been returned and an overwhelming number of those have been by Democrats.

Monday night, voters in Walnut Creek drove to the Civic Center to drop off their ballots. Their biggest gripe, the cost of the recall that’s expect to be more than $250 million.

“I think it’s a waste of money honestly,” said Walnut Creek resident Kathy Waters. “I know people don’t love Gavin and I’m not his biggest fan but I think it’s a waste of money and we should wait until the next election.”

“With everything that needs to be funded, education, health, homelessness, we’re wasting all this money,” added Thompson.

Others though feel the recall could be worth every penny.

Walnut Creek resident Frankie Holmes says, “We’re excited. We need a change.”

Holmes has had enough of Governor Newsom’s COVID policies.

“You can walk up and down this block and see why we need a change,” said Holmes. “It’s closed businesses. It’s not good. I like to see your smile if I could so that’s my feeling.”

But no matter who wins, some voters are going to be glad when the recall finally ends.

“I think everybody is sick and tired of the politicking. That’s what their tired of,” said Marilyn Horne, another Walnut Creek resident. “Let’s get some work done. Let’s work together. We can have a difference in opinion but let’s work together. It’s time. It’s way overdue.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy