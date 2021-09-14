Iowa Forgotten History: He Lasted Only 16 Days as Iowa Governor
Most Iowans and many Americans are aware Terry Branstad is the longest-serving governor in not just Iowa history, but U.S. history. He served as our governor for 8,169 days. But what about the flipside? Well, here's a fun Iowa history nugget for you: A Waterloo native named Robert David Fulton was Iowa's shortest-serving governor, holding the position for only 16 days. Or, 8,153 fewer days than Gov. Branstad did.kdat.com
Comments / 0