Iowa Forgotten History: He Lasted Only 16 Days as Iowa Governor

By Johnny Marks
 8 days ago
Most Iowans and many Americans are aware Terry Branstad is the longest-serving governor in not just Iowa history, but U.S. history. He served as our governor for 8,169 days. But what about the flipside? Well, here's a fun Iowa history nugget for you: A Waterloo native named Robert David Fulton was Iowa's shortest-serving governor, holding the position for only 16 days. Or, 8,153 fewer days than Gov. Branstad did.

ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

