EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville senior runner Geo Patrylak won his first-ever race, while Ryan Luitjohan came in second and Jacob Grandone came in seventh as the Tigers won their own invitational meet in a close team finish Saturday morning at SIU-Edwardsville's Mud Mountain course. The Tigers won with 55 points, edging out Ft. Zumwalt West of St. Charles County, Mo., who had 57 points, for the team title. Another St. Charles County school, Francis Howell, was third with 106 points, followed by Continue Reading

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO