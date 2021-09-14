CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Charlottesville appoints executive director of Police Civilian Review Board

Augusta Free Press
 8 days ago

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles announced the appointment of Hansel Aguilar as the first executive director of the Police Civilian Review Board. “Mr. Aguilar brings to the City a wealth of experience in the field of criminal justice including service as a...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Northam appoints Ann Jennings as Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gov. Ralph Northam today appointed Ann Jennings as the new Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources. “Virginia’s water and air are cleaner today because we have made historic investments in Virginia’s natural resources over the past four years,” Northam said. “We have...
POLITICS
Augusta Free Press

Herring successfully defends federal gun law

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Fourth Circuit has vacated a panel decision striking down a longstanding federal gun violence prevention law that limits the sale of handguns to those age 21 and older. In an amicus brief filed by Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring and...
LAW
NEWS10 ABC

Niskayuna town board will appoint Chief of Police

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, September 17, the Town of Niskayuna will appoint a Chief of Police during the Livestream official ceremony of the Boards special meeting. “I look forward to building stronger the relationship with our Police Department and supporting them in their duty to protect and to...
NISKAYUNA, NY
thunderboltradio.com

Dresden Board appoints Josh Lassiter as Public Works Director

Josh Lassiter is officially the new Public Works Director for the City of Dresden, following his appointment Tuesday night by the Dresden City Board. Lassiter has been serving as interim director since May when former Public Works Director Kerry Cooper retired. He was appointed by a unanimous vote by the Board.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
cbs19news

Hansel Aguilar named Executive Director of Police CRB

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville City Council has hired a new Executive Director of the Police Civilian Review Board. Hansel Aguilar comes to Charlottesville with a lot of experience, including a background in sociology. He has also spent time as an investigator for the Washington, D.C. Police Force.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
floridaconstructionnews.com

B&I HR director appointed to REACH Act Credentials Review Committee

B&I Contractors Human Resources Director Mchael Biskie has been appointed to the State of Florida Credentials Review Committee. This new committee will serve under the Reimagining Education and Career Help (REACH) Act –a Florida House Bill approved in the 2021 session. Biskie joins a roster of 16 industry, education and workforce development leaders who will bring additional rigor and accountability to the state’s workforce and education systems.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Marshall
Person
George Mason
northernstar.info

DeKalb Police Chief, local activists react to civilian police review board

DeKALB – Both local activists and the DeKalb chief of police say the future adoption of a citizen police review board is a win for the City of DeKalb. Plans for implementing a review board started in August after City Council members voted to create an ordinance for an official vote to approve or deny any proposed plans that come before the council. Chief of Police David Byrd said progress is now being made, but the project is still very much in its infancy with a very fluid timeline moving forward.
DEKALB, IL
Columbus Dispatch

Columbus Civilian Police Review Board member Sistrunk resigns, citing time restraints

A member of the city's inaugural Civilian Police Review Board has resigned, the board chair announced Tuesday. At only the board's second meeting Tuesday, Chair Janet Jackson announced that Randall Sistrunk had resigned as a board member. Sistrunk's resignation letter, which Jackson read during the meeting, cited increased professional and family obligations that would prevent Sistrunk from giving as much time and dedication to the board as required.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Honduras#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#The Civilian Review Panel#Rutgers University#George Mason University#Commonwealth
Augusta Free Press

Update: Delta variant, COVID-19 vaccination numbers

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The new COVID-19 case rate in Augusta County is down 15.7 percent from a week ago, but case numbers are up in Staunton and Waynesboro, according to an analysis of data from the Virginia Department of Health. Meanwhile, vaccination numbers across the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Augusta Free Press

Ken Plum: COVID pain reaches far

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to extend its painful reach. The number of COVID cases in Virginia continues to move towards a million cases, over 35,000 hospitalizations, and over 12,000 deaths. Fairfax County alone has had more than a thousand deaths. There is a glimmer of hope as the vaccination rates of eligible persons now exceeds sixty percent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Augusta Free Press

October programs from Augusta County Parks and Recreation

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Here’s the scoop on what’s happening in October at Augusta County Parks and Recreation. Have you found that choosing the right Medicare coverage for you can be overwhelming? Whether you have Medicare or are trying to understand the various parts, we can help! During this educational session, you will learn about: parts of Medicare A, B, C and D, Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage and when to enroll in Medicare. All of your questions will be answered to help you have a better understanding of Medicare. Now is the time to consider all your options. Making an informed Medicare choice is empowering. This is an informational workshop only and is designed to be a safe, non-threating way to get information on important Medicare topics. No Medicare plans can be purchased during the workshop. Instructor is Paul Pellicane of Pell Insurance Solutions. Register by Sept. 30.
POLITICS
CBS Boston

Massachusetts State Police Union Asks Judge To Delay Vaccine Mandate For Troopers

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts State Police union asked a judge Wednesday to put a hold on Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troopers. A judge heard from attorneys for both the Commonwealth and the State Police Association of Massachusetts in Suffolk Superior Court. The union, which represents 1,800 members, argues that the state needed to bargain with workers before implementing the mandate, which states that 44,000 executive department employees must show proof of vaccination by October 17 or risk losing their jobs. They also argued that by putting that deadline in place, it essentially precludes members from getting the two dose...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Augusta Free Press

VSCPA donates books to schools, libraries in honor of Virginia CPA Week

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia CPA Week spotlights the value CPAs bring to the Commonwealth and its citizens, businesses and institutions. To celebrate, the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants is donating 1,000 copies of the children’s picture book “When I Grow Up I Want to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Ken Plum: Whose choice?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Recently the almost totally male and white members of the Texas legislature passed a law that would effectively end abortions in that state. The decision to end a pregnancy has been taken from the woman who is pregnant and made instead by a group of older men who with no knowledge of the circumstances or reasons decide for the woman in advance. A woman in Texas who is carrying a fetus with major fetal abnormalities or who had been raped by a stranger or family member would have her fate decided by a legislature who has no knowledge of the necessity or reasons that an abortion might appropriately need to be performed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
leedaily.com

Maryland Judge Shot Himself Before Getting Arrested! Read Full News

As federal authorities prepared to arrest him, an Eastern Shore Maryland judge who had been on suspension for more than a month due to a probe into unlawful photos of minors took his own life. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan G Newell died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Friday morning.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy