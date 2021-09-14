CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

ALDI, one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, opens new Dartmouth Store

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALDI, a leader in the grocery industry, will offer Dartmouth residents another option for smart, fast and easy grocery shopping as it opens its newest store at 200 North Dartmouth Mall. The new location is part of the company’s aggressive national expansion. ALDI operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

www.newbedfordguide.com

The Associated Press

US-French spat seems to simmer down after Biden-Macron call

PARIS (AP) — The most significant rift in decades between the United States and France seemed on the mend Wednesday after French President Emmanuel Macron and President Joe Biden got on the phone Wednesday to smooth things over. In a half-hour call that the White House described as “friendly,” the...
POTUS
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
