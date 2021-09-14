ALDI, one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, opens new Dartmouth Store
ALDI, a leader in the grocery industry, will offer Dartmouth residents another option for smart, fast and easy grocery shopping as it opens its newest store at 200 North Dartmouth Mall. The new location is part of the company’s aggressive national expansion. ALDI operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.www.newbedfordguide.com
