Braille Ale Raspberry Gose Wins “Best Can Design” Award

This home’s existing design hid the kitchen between the dining room and living room, making a disjointed layout and blocking the amazing views. The homeowners wanted to maximize the 180-degree view and embrace an open layout concept. The kitchen is set up for large scale entertaining with its vast island space, separate bar area, and luxury appliances. Because the homeowners love cooking, this kitchen has all the bells and whistles: a 36-inch range and custom hood with a pot filler; a large apron sink for the clean-up area; and a great baking center. There also is a large pantry to house all the dry goods and small appliances. The color palette complements the water views in white and blue. The LVP flooring allows for ease of maintenance. Overall, this is a great space to entertain with ease.

