Cincinnati, OH

Braille Ale Raspberry Gose Wins "Best Can Design" Award

By M. Leigh Hood
cincinnatimagazine.com
 8 days ago

How does the saying go? "Teamwork makes the dream work"? It's certainly made amazing things happen for West Side Brewing, the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI), and Brick Solid Brands. Their Braille Ale Raspberry Gose collaboration won a "Platinum Crushie" (the top category prize) for Best Can Design in the 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards in July, prompting the brewery to release another run of the limited-edition late last month.

