Pittsburgh, PA

Men’s Soccer: Titans Hold Redhawks Flightless, 5 Different Titans Score

By George “Maui” Hillen
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH, Pa. - The Westminster men's soccer team won, 5-0, on the road against non-conference foe La Roche College on Monday. The Titans were able to get on top at the 8:02 mark when senior Tyler Caterino (Monessen, PA / Monessen) scored his third goal of the season (tying a team-high). As the first half rolled on, senior Marc Esqueda (San Bruno, CA / Junipero Serra) assisted senior Nate Taylor for his first goal of the season at the 42:17 mark. Westminster (3-3) held La Roche (0-3) at bay and maintained a 2-0 lead to intermission.

