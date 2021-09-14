Asia Rugby to begin from September 18 and 19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 14 (ANI): Rugby India on Tuesday announced that the Indian Junior Girls Rugby squad will participate in the Asia Rugby U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 which will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 18 and 19. The team of 14 players and 5 officials...
The wait is over! Asia Rugby kicks off the Sevens calendar. Asia Rugby Men’s and Women’s Sevens tournaments will be held in the United Arab Emirates on the 19th and 20th of November, 2021. This event will act as Asian Qualifiers for the Rugby World Cups 7’ 2022 to be held in South Africa and as a ranking tournament for the Asian Games 2022 which will be held in Hangzhou – China next year.
Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 17 (ANI): Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez on Friday stated that New Zealand Cricket postponing their tour of Pakistan is sad news for the whole nation. The Blackcaps abandoned their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) informed on Friday. New Zealand...
While more people are back in the workplace compared to a year ago, many are still working from home. And according to a new survey, at least in South Korea, not everyone is loving it. Nearly a third of people working from home in South Korea say it’s more stressful...
Asia Rugby kicked off the U-18 Girls Rugby 7s Championship with an exciting opener between hosts Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan that saw the latter secure a 26-0 victory. Kazakhstan impressed in their opening campaign against Uzbekistan after a confident 26-0 first-round victory. A strong Kazakh side stuck to their game-plan right from kick-off and dismantled Uzbekistan’s defence with brilliant runs from the outside wings. Anzhelika Pichugina of Kazakhstan pocketed one try and three successful conversions for her team.
New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India passed the international home season 2021-22 at the Apex Council meeting on Monday. India will play New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa. While the home season kicks off with the T20I against New Zealand on November 17 in Jaipur, it will end with the T20I against South Africa in the national capital on June 19.
Bangladesh also signed an agreement with China to co-product the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine doses domestically. DHAKA/COLOMBO, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh on Saturday received another 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's pharmaceutical Sinopharm Group. A plane of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Chinese vaccine doses landed at...
New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The unique and engaging partnership between international broker OctaFX and Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals continues. This transpired amidst the eager anticipation of the 2021 VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) that resumed its matches on 19 September 2021. The IPL was suspended midway due to a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in India earlier in May.
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian markets side-stepped the global turmoil on Tuesday as bourses in mainland China, South Korea, and Taiwan remain shut for national holidays. The main action was in Japan which re-opened after a national holiday on Monday. The Nikkei 225 dived 660.34 points or 2.17 percent to close at 29,839.71.
New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday boosted security around the women's national team currently touring Britain as a precaution after a threatening email was received by English officials. But it said the communication received by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) prompted increased security around the White Ferns women's team, which is due to play England in Leicester on Tuesday.
Developing economies in Asia will likely grow at a slower pace than earlier expected due to prolonged COVID-19 outbreaks and uneven progress in vaccinations, the Asian Development Bank said in a report Wednesday. The regional lender lowered its outlook for economic growth to reflect renewed coronavirus outbreaks as variants spread, prompting fresh pandemic precautions. The Manila Philippines-based ADB expects 7.1% growth in 2021, falling to 5.4% in 2022. The forecast in April was for 7.3% growth this year and 5.3% in 2022. Most regional economies will remain below their pre-pandemic levels into 2022, and some of the losses from...
Today, September 11, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the Afghan war. But which one?. There were actually two Afghan wars. The first began within a few weeks of the 9-11 tragedy, when the US was attacked by Al Queda with the assistance of elements of the Saudi Arabia ruling elite.
An estimated 70 million more people shopped online in six Southeast Asian countries since the pandemic began, according to a report from Facebook and Bain & Company. The report predicted the number of online shoppers in Southeast Asia will reach 380 million by 2026. With more purchases being made online,...
Four England teams will play five fixtures this autumn in preparation for next year's rearranged Rugby League World Cup. England's men and women kick things off with a double-header against France in Perpignan on 23 October. England's wheelchair team host France in a two-Test series in Gillingham on 10 and...
Beijing [China], September 21 (ANI): China is increasingly finding itself being cornered by African countries on investment-related matters with several of them cancelling their contracts with Chinese companies, according to a media report. The Singapore Post in an article on Monday said some of the countries had cancelled contracts as...
New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Deloitte Private brings its marquee 'Best Managed Companies' global programme for the first time to India. India's 'Best Managed Companies Awards 2021' honours private companies for their business excellence across the four key pillars of strategy, execution, culture, and financials. The programme...
The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns.
A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday.
The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile".
Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
French officials in Washington were so angry over a new security deal between the U.S., U.K. and Australia that they canceled a D.C. based gala set for Friday at their embassy. The cancelation, first reported by The New York Times, was supposed to commemorate the 240th anniversary of the Battle...
France is fuming over AUKUS—the new tripartite security arrangement that scuttled its contract to build submarines for Australia—but is receiving scarcely any expressions of sympathy from fellow EU member states. That may be because France itself uses some distinctly tough tactics to secure arms exports, and sells to customers others deem unsavory. Yes, Paris considers arms exports essential to its sovereignty, but its friends too are interested in sovereignty, not to mention fair play.
TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the government said on Wednesday, less than a week after China said it too had submitted an application. Taiwan has been angling to join the grouping for a while and...
