NVIDIA has this week announced that their game streaming service GeForce NOW will welcome Far Cry 6 from launch when it is simultaneously available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC systems from October 7th 2021 onwards. Watch the Far Cry 6 trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the upcoming and highly anticipated next game in the Far Cry franchise during which you must topple a dictator from power.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO