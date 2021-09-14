CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Crowded Elevator Chair by Andrés Reisinger Impresses With its Curves

By Happy Jasta
homecrux.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgentinian designer Andrés Reisinger presented his new collection of designer chairs at Milan Furniture Fair this year. Crowded Elevator Chair is one of the entries from the showcase named ODYSSEY held at Nilufar Gallery. This chair looks elegant and comfy with its curvy steel frame and soft cushions. Its clean...

www.homecrux.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

3 Curtain Trends on the Way Out, According to Home Stagers

Windows are a major selling feature in a home, thanks to the light they bring in and the scenic views they (sometimes) offer. In order to modernize your windows for a showing, you can definitely turn to tricks such as painting the frames black and using sheer curtains to let in more light. But are there any window treatments you should avoid?
INTERIOR DESIGN
sneakernews.com

The Jordan MA2 Delivers Its Best “Shadow” Impression

As we head into the fall season, Jordan Brand is already getting their swatches of dark hues ready. A black and grey pairing reminiscent of the iconic “Shadow” color scheme has landed on the Jordan MA2, as the lifestyle silhouette continues its recent surge of new arrangements. The new style...
APPAREL
homecrux.com

Tips to Paint Ceiling Without Making a Mess

Paint can add a splash of freshness to any room. However, most people ignore the ceilings while repainting the rooms – a common mistake, as ceilings can change the ambience of the entire room. The ceilings offer a different kind of canvas with a challenge, which can prove quite messy as you constantly have to fight against gravity to prevent any splattering.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Engineering#Milan Furniture Fair#Argentinian#Odyssey#Nilufar Gallery
homecrux.com

IKEA Sjömärke Sticks Under a Table to Transform it Into Wireless Charger

A couple of months back, IKEA came up with Batteries and Chargers Camouflaged as Books. In the latest development, the Swedish furniture giant has added a $40 wireless charger that attaches to the underside of a wood or plastic table and instantly transforms the tabletop into a wireless charging pad.
ELECTRONICS
Best Life

If You're Not Cleaning This, You're Inviting Mice Into Your Home

There is no house guest as uninvited but as prevalent as the common mouse. These rodents infest around 21 million homes in the U.S. every year, most often as the weather gets colder, according to the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). Mice aren't just creepy, however. They can also transmit around 35 diseases to humans, trigger allergy or asthma symptoms, cause significant structural damage to homes, and put buildings at risk of electrical fires, per the association. And while it may seem like finding one of these critters in your home is inevitable, you could be inviting them in without even realizing. Read on to find out what one thing you need to clean nightly to keep mice away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
latest-hairstyles.com

39 Flattering Hairstyles for Thinning Hair That’ll Boost Volume

Finding the best hairstyles for thinning hair can be a challenge. But, with the right hairstyle and product line-up, you can create volume-boosting looks that even girls with the fullest and thickest hair would be jealous of! Take a look at these trendy photos and find your next inspiration that will give life to your thinning and flat hair.
HAIR CARE
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
atlantarealestateforum.com

Behr Announces 2022 Color of the Year

While 2021 isn’t over yet, renowned paint companies are releasing their 2022 picks for the color of the year. After yet another tumultuous year, many designers and homeowners anticipate the exciting release of colors and pallets to refresh spaces and create new, colorful memories. With a variety of color choices from large paint producers, 2022 is sure to be a year fit for any pallet.
HOME & GARDEN
Indy100

10 best dog beds to help your pup snooze in comfort and style

Sleeping with your dog (or dogs) in bed is a great way to feel close to them...until it’s two hours before the alarm clock goes off and a paw jabs you in the face for the fourth time that night. And even if your pups are polite sleepers, there are times when they just need to have a space of their own to lie down, stretch out, curl up, and nap the day away. We looked at some of the top-rated and highest selling pet beds on the market to determine which look like the best deal while being...
PETS
pfonline.com

What Is the 2022 Color of the Year?

The 2022 AkzoNobel Color of the Year has been announced, and it is nothing if not optimistic: Bright Skies. Heleen van Gent, Creative Director of AkzoNobel’s Global Aesthetic Center, explained the selection: “The color reflects the limitless skies above us, giving us the space to redefine the role of our homes, nature, the arts and new voices in our lives. As consumers look to express themselves and transform their spaces, our aim as color experts is to inspire their color confidence.”
ELECTRONICS
plasticstoday.com

Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodhousekeeping.com

8 Best Warm Socks, According to Clothing Experts

Winter sneaks up on you... until you walk outside and can’t feel your toes. That's why warm socks are key – not the scratchy ones filled with holes from last year. The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab regularly tests the best winter footwear and cold weather gear including winter coats, fleece-lined leggings and more. Our pros researched tons of sock styles and brands to find the best warm socks to keep your toes toasty, whether you’re hiking, skiing or building a snowman. Here are some tips to find the type of socks that will keep your feet the warmest:
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy