RICOH GR IIIx camera incorporates a 26.1 mm F2.8 GR lens and a GR ENGINE 6 imaging engine

Fumbling around on the beach, trying to find or create a comfortable place to sit? That’ll be a problem no longer when you have the Sunboard portable seat with backrest. This product is everything in one: it’s a backpack with a built-in seat that has a backrest. So you can carry your things as well as sit down with ease! And, somehow, the Sunboard manages to weigh only 3.69 pounds and fold up to 4.3 inches wide. Furthermore, it’s 22.5 inches long—these dimensions mean it’ll likely fit under your car’s seat when folded up. With its impressive design, it actually lets you fully lean back while supporting your entire body weight. Moreover, if you’re somehow not impressed enough, you will be when you hear that it floats! Just attach it to your paddleboard and take it on the water.

