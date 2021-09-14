CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

RICOH GR IIIx camera incorporates a 26.1 mm F2.8 GR lens and a GR ENGINE 6 imaging engine

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Experience high-quality, high-resolution footage with the RICOH GR IIIx camera. This camera’s highlight is its 26.1 mm F2.8 GR lens that provides exceptional image quality while keeping the design slim. It delivers more depth and naturalness to images, thanks to the 40 mm standard angle of view. Furthermore, the RICOH GR IIIx comes with a GR ENGINE 6 imaging engine to optimize image resolving power along with 24.24 effective megapixels for high-resolution images. Moreover, you’ll no longer have to wait for your camera to focus on a subject because its hybrid AF system provides high-speed focusing operation. In particular, this system detects a subject’s face or eyes and focuses on them. You can also change the main subject on the 3-inch touchscreen. Finally, feel in control with 22 Image Control modes to adjust hue, key, graininess, and more.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A Smart HD Security Camera for Just $25

The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently $24.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price the camera has been this year. What makes this such a good deal is that the Blink Mini doesn’t sacrifice any major features despite its low price. The camera can record video in 1080P, and has a night vision mode, so you can see intruders clearly if your room is dark. If you see something suspicious, you can get a live view of the camera, and use the Blink Mini’s microphone and speaker to communicate to the potential...
ELECTRONICS
mirrorlessrumors.com

RICOH GR IIIx announced

A high-end digital compact camera, featuring a newly developed GR lens for high-quality street photography at a standard viewing angle. TOKYO, September 8, 2021, －RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD. is pleased to announce the launch of the RICOH GR IIIx. This high-end digital compact camera features a newly developed GR lens with a 40mm angle of view in the 35mm format, while harmonizing professional-grade image quality with a compact, lightweight body perfect for street photography.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Ricoh Quietly Launches the GR IIIx with New 40mm Equivalent Lens

Ricoh has announced the successor to the GR III, the GR IIIx. The new compact digital camera is described as high-end and features a newly developed 40mm f/2.8 GR lens. Ricoh says the GR IIIx was developed in response to users who wanted to see a new GR-series camera that would provide a “new perspective” over the GR III that was originally released in March of 2019. That camera featured a 28mm wide-angle lens (35mm full-frame equivalent).
ELECTRONICS
photographyblog.com

Ricoh GR IIIx Features New 40mm Lens and Upgraded Image Processor

The new Ricoh GR IIIx large-sensor compact camera has a 40mm F2.8 equivalent lens and an updated GR Engine 6 image processor. Other than those two changes, the GR IIIx is otherwise identical to the GR III, which has a wider-angle 28mm lens. There are also a number of new...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ricoh#Camera#Af
SlashGear

RICOH GR IIIx emboldens high-end compact camera with 40mm equivalent lens

The RICOH GR IIIx is the newest compact high-end camera from the company, made to ramp-up the powers of the already successful RICOH GR III. This camera works with a larger APS-C-size CMOS image sensor inside with a brand new GR ENGINE 6 imaging engine and approximately 24.24 effective megapixels with a max sensitivity of ISO 102400.
RETAIL
ephotozine.com

Ricoh GR IIIx Arrives This Year With A Retail Price Of £899.99

The Ricoh GR IIIx joins the GRX III in the Ricoh premium compact line-up of cameras that are great for street photography. Design-wise, nothing much has changed with the camera remaining a pocketable APS-C camera but there is a new lens, exchanging the Ricoh GRX III's 23mm equiv lens for a 40mm one.
RETAIL
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Fluke offers free thermal imaging lens with a thermal imaging camera

The Wide-Angle Infrared Smart Lens offers a greater field of view which is particularly useful when scanning large areas like ceilings or roofs, as well as when monitoring assets in tight spaces. The 2x Telephoto Infrared Smart Lens magnifies twotimes more than a standard lens allowing the thermographer to remain at a safe distance from the target being scanned.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Motorcycle engine vibrations can 'degrade' iPhone camera performance

Apple on Friday warned iPhone users that exposing the device to intense vibrations, like those from a motorcycle engine, can negatively impact internal image stabilization and autofocus systems, leading to reduced image quality. As explained in a support document, high-amplitude vibrations at certain frequency ranges can cause long-term problems with...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
lifewire.com

Why I love Fujifilm’s Tiny Weatherproof ‘Pancake’ 27mm f2.8 Lens

This little 27mm lens for Fujifilm X-series cameras is probably the most annoying lens I own, and yet it’s so good that I’ll probably never sell it. The Fujifilm XF 27mm ƒ2.8 R WR is a tiny ‘pancake’ lens, so-called because it barely pokes out from the camera it’s mounted on. This is Fujifilm’s second version. Internally, it’s the same. Externally, you get weather- and dust-proofing, and an aperture ring (the original required using the camera’s menus or dials to change the aperture).
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

Apple Warns That Engine Vibrations Can Destroy iPhone Camera Sensors

On Friday, Apple released a new support document detailing how iPhone cameras are susceptible to damage when exposed to certain vibrational frequencies such as those generated by high-power motorcycle engines. "High-power or high-volume motorcycle engines generate intense high-amplitude vibrations, which are transmitted through the chassis and handlebars. It is not...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Why Ricoh’s GR IIIx Is the Perfect Camera for Smartphone Photographers

Ricoh’s new GR IIIx is a pocket marvel that will put your phone cam to shame. The GR IIIx is an update to Ricoh’s popular—almost cult—GR line. It’s a small, genuinely pocket-sized fixed-lens camera with a large APS-C sensor, a touch screen, no viewfinder, and—in this version—a longer 40mm lens.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Sunboard portable seat with backrest has an incredibly sturdy and modular design

Fumbling around on the beach, trying to find or create a comfortable place to sit? That’ll be a problem no longer when you have the Sunboard portable seat with backrest. This product is everything in one: it’s a backpack with a built-in seat that has a backrest. So you can carry your things as well as sit down with ease! And, somehow, the Sunboard manages to weigh only 3.69 pounds and fold up to 4.3 inches wide. Furthermore, it’s 22.5 inches long—these dimensions mean it’ll likely fit under your car’s seat when folded up. With its impressive design, it actually lets you fully lean back while supporting your entire body weight. Moreover, if you’re somehow not impressed enough, you will be when you hear that it floats! Just attach it to your paddleboard and take it on the water.
CARS
towardsdatascience.com

Fast Feature Engineering in Python: Image Data

“Finding patterns is easy in any kind of data-rich environment; that’s what mediocre gamblers do. The key is in determining whether the patterns represent noise or signal.”. ― Nate Silver. This article is part 2 of my “Fast Feature Engineering” series. If you have not read my first article which...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Gadget Flow

Xiaomi Smart Glasses display messages, capture photos, translate text, navigate, and more

See the world in a more high-tech way with the Xiaomi Smart Glasses. This wearable allows you to put down your phone while still gaining access to the online world. In fact, the Xiaomi Smart Glasses display messages and notifications, make calls, capture images, and translate text. To prevent an abundance of notifications, they select and push the most essential ones first. So you’ll receive urgent information from the office or alerts from your home security system before anything else. Adopting MicroLED imaging technology, these glasses remain lightweight while ensuring brighter colors and deeper blacks. You’ll also receive a compact display for easier screen integration. Moreover, they have a display chip, which measures just 2.4 by 2.02 mm, to allow sufficient light to transmit to the human eye—even in harsh lighting. Finally, these high-tech glasses have a peak brightness of 2 million nits for a colorful display.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Canon EOS R3 mirrorless camera can shoot up to 30 fps and promises up to 6K resolution

Photograph sports, wildlife, lifestyle, and events like never before with the Canon EOS R3 mirrorless camera. Equipped with a burst rate of up to 30 fps with the electronic shutter, it gives you continuous shooting with moving objects. This enables the camera to capture more details than the human eye. Moreover, take videos in 6K resolution at 60 fps. You can even record in slow motion in 4K resolution with crystal-clear details. Designed to identify subjects meticulously, the Canon EOS R3 tracks people, animals, and vehicles in both photos and videos. In fact, you can select focus points to track exactly what you want to capture on camera. Impressively, it’ll even track people wearing a helmet or sunglasses and can distinguish between closed and open cockpits. Finally, this mirrorless camera delivers an exceptional balance of image quality and high ISO performance thanks to the 24-megapixel resolution.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Secure your home with these smart gadgets: cameras, sensors, and more

Do you lay awake at night wondering just how secure your home is? Wonder no more when you add these smart gadgets for home security to your existing setup. They have the latest tech for keeping your home safe, like AI human detection, data encryption, and wide-view cameras. With these gadgets in your arsenal, you’ll finally have peace of mind.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
366
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy