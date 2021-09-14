CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse has 11 programmable buttons and an intelligent scroll wheel

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Play your way with the Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse. This wired accessory allows you to assign all your macros and secondary functions across 11 programmable buttons. So you can execute actions like push to move and much more. You can even seamlessly switch between your custom button profiles for optimized gameplay with each task. To further heighten your gaming experience, the Razer Basilisk V3 features a hyperscroll tilt wheel with 2 types of flexibility to switch between an intelligent function and seamless use. Best of all, high-speed scrolling is ideal for fast-paced games or repeated game commands. Or increase the scroll speed to navigate through tasks at an even quicker rate. You can even move right and left with the scroll wheel. Finally, this gaming mouse features 16.8 million colors and numerous lighting effects that react to your game for enticing visuals.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
cogconnected.com

Razer Basilisk V3 Latest Customizable Mouse Is Now Available

Razer Basilisk V3 Is A Highly Customizable Mouse And Has Officially Been Released. Razer is a leading brand in the video game industry and is known for its high quality peripherals, as it offers keyboards, mice, headsets and more. The company has officially launched its latest, highly customizable mouse, the Razer Basilisk V3, that is filled to the brim with features perfect for more than just gamers. The Razer Basilisk V3 is available for $69.99 USD / 79.99€ MSRP. It can be purchased through here or worldwide at participating retailers.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

Programmable Wireless BLE Gesture Mouse

Most computers require a mouse to navigate the user interface. In this project, you'll learn how you can build a mouse that connects via Bluetooth BLE and converts accelerometer readings to mouse cursor movements.
COMPUTERS
geekculture.co

Geek Review: Razer Basilisk V3

There is no doubt that everyone will be blinded by the magnificence of the Razer Basilisk V3 and that’s because it stands out from the crowd for one, or rather, 11 simple reason – there are 11 Razer Chroma RGB lighting zones on the device, capable of showing the full spectrum of 16.8 million colours.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basilisk#Gaming#Scroll Wheel#Repeated Game#Razer Basilisk V3
xda-developers

Razer launches Basilisk V3 mouse with more customization options

Razer today launched the Basilisk V3, its latest right-handed gaming mouse featuring a wide range of customization options. In addition to programmable buttons, one of the big new features in the Basilisk V3 is its scroll wheel with tilt support. What that means is that you can now scroll in...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse review: Not revolutionary, but still good

“Razer's Basilisk V3 is a jack-of-all-trades gaming mouse.”. Razer makes a lot of gaming mice, and the Basilisk is among its more admired offerings. Today, the company is coming out with a new, updated variant: The Basilisk V3. Razer has slightly updated its design, swapped in a new sensor and free-spinning scroll wheel, and even sprinkled in some more RGB for good measure.
TECHNOLOGY
cogconnected.com

Razer Has Revealed Several Halo Infinite Inspired Products

Razer has revealed a lineup of gear officially licensed for Halo Infinite. The gear is inspired by Master Chief’s Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor. They definitely invoke the look of Halo. Here is the list of Halo Infinite inspired products:. Kaira Pro wireless headset for Xbox – Halo Infinite Edition ($169.99...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
culturedvultures.com

Keyboard and Mouse PS5 Games: The Complete List

The PS5’s DualSense controller sometimes isn’t the best option for every game out there, or maybe you just don’t like it for certain genres. With mouse and keyboard support on PS5, it’s easy to get around that issue. It might not be very well known, but the PS5 allows a keyboard and mouse to be used instead of a controller.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Save 50% on these Razer DeathAdder gaming mice

If you’re on the hunt for a new gaming mouse, but you don’t want to break the bank, then we’ve just spotted a great deal for those of you in both the US and the UK. Razer makes some of the best gaming gear around, and its DeathAdder mouse is a firm favourite.
ELECTRONICS
maketecheasier.com

Save $800 on a Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop

Get your game on with a laptop that is specifically designed to get the job done. You’ll save $800 when you buy the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop that will help you win your next game. Graphics is up to 25 percent faster than the original RTX 20 series,...
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Periphs Era 1 FPS gaming mouse has an innovative Forward-Positioned sensor placement

Game better than before with the Periphs Era 1 FPS gaming mouse, which gives you an incredible competitive edge. You’re going to love the forward-positioned sensor placement. In fact, this design increases your control and speed, giving you more accuracy than ever. It’ll recognize movements large and small with pixel-accuracy so you’re sure to win. Moreover, its PMW3360 sensor gives you incredible tracking, polling, and acceleration rates. Additionally, designed with a lightweight shell, it’ll move as quickly as you want it to. And it boasts a superior aim tracking rate so you’re sure to dominate. Furthermore, its ergonomic design fits average adult hand measurements to prevent wrist fatigue and hand aches. Providing super low cable resistance, it’ll feel like you’re playing with a wireless mouse. Finally, enjoy the unique side button placement, adjustable DPI settings, and a high polling rate of 1,000 Hz.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Razer's BlackWidow V3 Mini mechanical keyboard has dropped to $153 for the first time

The BlackWidow V3 Mini released in May, and we were big fans right away. Our review gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 and called it one of the best keyboards around. Well, now you can get all that awesomeness on sale because it has dropped it price on Amazon for the first time. The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini wireless mechanical keyboard is down to just $153. That's $27 off its normal price. This deal only works on the version with Razer's Green mechanical switches. The version with Yellow switches is still going for near its MSRP. The keyboard is also on sale at Best Buy, although the price isn't as low as Amazon's.
ELECTRONICS
culturedvultures.com

Keyboard and Mouse Xbox Series X | S Games: The Full List

Controllers are one of the most recognizable icons of console gaming, Xbox included. They’re comfortable, interactive and feel good in our hands. But, let’s be honest: sometimes, controllers are just not great for some games, so you may want to check out some keyboard and mouse compatible Xbox Series X | S games instead.
VIDEO GAMES
Ubergizmo

Check Out Razer’s Brand New Wolverine V2 Gaming Controller

There are plenty of gaming controllers out there in the market today, but if you thought that many of them look rather dull and boring, then maybe Razer could have something for you. The company has recently taken the wraps off its brand new controller in the form of the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
366
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy