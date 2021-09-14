Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse has 11 programmable buttons and an intelligent scroll wheel

Play your way with the Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse. This wired accessory allows you to assign all your macros and secondary functions across 11 programmable buttons. So you can execute actions like push to move and much more. You can even seamlessly switch between your custom button profiles for optimized gameplay with each task. To further heighten your gaming experience, the Razer Basilisk V3 features a hyperscroll tilt wheel with 2 types of flexibility to switch between an intelligent function and seamless use. Best of all, high-speed scrolling is ideal for fast-paced games or repeated game commands. Or increase the scroll speed to navigate through tasks at an even quicker rate. You can even move right and left with the scroll wheel. Finally, this gaming mouse features 16.8 million colors and numerous lighting effects that react to your game for enticing visuals.