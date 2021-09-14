CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond Baroque Announces Amanda Gorman Future Voices Poetry Fund

By Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center
Crossville Chronicle
 8 days ago

Venice-based Literary Arts Center to Provide $10,000 in Contest and Scholarship Money to Youth Poets. VENICE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Baroque, one of the nation’s leading independent Literary Arts Centers, has announced the Amanda Gorman Future Voices Poetry Fund. The fund, named in honor of Beyond Baroque alumna and U.S. Presidential Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman, will provide $10,000 to young poets of color.

