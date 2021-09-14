Beyond Baroque Announces Amanda Gorman Future Voices Poetry Fund

She makes history on January 20 as the youngest poet to ever read at a presidential inauguration. Learn more about Amanda Gorman, the poet hand-picked by Dr. Jill Biden. Update (9/13/21): Amanda Gorman, 23, will serve as a co-host of the 2021 Met Gala on Monday September 13. Amanda was one of the four stars named in May as a co-chair for the Met Gala’s return, via Vogue. The poet laureate will fill the role alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet. It’s certainly an exciting evening for Amanda. She explained how thrilled she is in a July interview with Porter. “The closest analogy is feeling like Cinderella going to the ball,” she said. I think this is really groundbreaking. I’m even more enthusiastic to see all the other writers and poets who may grace that red carpet in the future. And I hope that, when you see my look, you can feel what I’m saying loud and clear.”

