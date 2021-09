WWE Superstar The Miz put up a valiant effort in his Dancing With The Stars debut, dancing the Cha-cha-cha to BTS' "Butter" alongside partner Witney Carson. The judges gave the pair a total score of 24, and while it was the lowest among the competitors picking that particular dance, it was far from the lowest of the night. The first elimination will take place on next week's episode, and fans can vote for who they believe should advance to the next round. You can see Miz's performance below.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO