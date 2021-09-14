CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Awesome Reasons To Grape Stomp at a Minnesota Winery

By Jessica Williams
 8 days ago
On Saturday, I crossed something off my bucket list that I've been wanted to do for YEARS!. Every year, an event pops up on Facebook that I've always wanted to show up for. Honest truth, I've clicked on "interested" but I've NEVER actually stomped grapes at Four Daughter's Vineyard & Winery in Spring Valley, Minnesota. I've wanted to relive that "I Love Lucy" episode pretty much my whole life but for some reason, I haven't shown up to cross that off my bucket list. That is...until Saturday. And I've got 5 reasons why YOU need to put this on your list too.

