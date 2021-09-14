Gold armor for Lil Nas X, all black for Kim Kardashian at Met Gala
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Red, silver and blue ruled the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps at a youth-driven Met Gala on Monday in a celebration of the best of American fashion. There were show-stopping outfits from rapper Lil Nas X, wearing a Versace suit of gold armor and supermodel Iman in a stunning feathered gold and beige headdress and cage skirt as actors, singers, sports stars and social media influencers embraced the theme of “American Independence.”www.glam.com
