Gold armor for Lil Nas X, all black for Kim Kardashian at Met Gala

By Reuters
 8 days ago
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Red, silver and blue ruled the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps at a youth-driven Met Gala on Monday in a celebration of the best of American fashion. There were show-stopping outfits from rapper Lil Nas X, wearing a Versace suit of gold armor and supermodel Iman in a stunning feathered gold and beige headdress and cage skirt as actors, singers, sports stars and social media influencers embraced the theme of “American Independence.”

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
Eilish, Lil Nas X — and yes, Rihanna — dazzle at Met Gala

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Eilish went full glam in a huge peach ball gown at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala on Monday night, while fellow host of the evening Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in cobalt blue custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair. Rihanna, ever the...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, Lil Nas X dazzle at Met Gala

NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair as the Met Gala kicked off Monday night. Her fellow gala co-host, Billie Eilish, went full glam in an Old Hollywood peachy ball gown by Oscar de la Renta with a full train and plunging neckline.
Eilish, Lil Nas X, Chalamet turn heads at Met Gala

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Timothée Chalamet, Elliot Page, Jennifer Hudson among the stars lighting up the red carpet at the annual Met Gala fashion parade (Sept. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/8e1fc8c7a00943309600cd678cec2df8.
Lil Nas X fans can’t get enough of his three-in-one Met Gala look

It would be an understatement to say Lil Nas X pulled out all of the stops for the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening.Taking to the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the “Call Me By Your Name” singer debuted three different looks, each custom-designed by Donatella Versace.The 22-year-old arrived in a regal looking gold satin cape featuring a long, flowing train and padded shoulders. The cape, embellished with ornate gold beading, covered the entirety of the singer’s body apart from his head.After posing for the cameras for a short while, security personnel removed the cape from the...
Lil Nas X Wears 3 Different Head-to-Toe Gold Looks at the Met Gala

The Met Gala is all about more-is-more fashion, and Lil Nas X, for one, took that notion quite literally. The performer turned the arrivals carpet into a full-on show, stripping down to show off three (yes, three!) different head-to-toe gold looks by Versace. And yes, it was as dramatic as it sounds.
These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
