Carroll County, MD

Carroll County Redistricting Committee Information and Schedule

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, following the release of the decennial census, county representatives begin the process of reviewing and possibly redrawing the five existing county commissioner districts. Section 3-101(e) of the Carroll County Code requires that the Board of County Commissioners appoint a new Redistricting Committee, to examine the Carroll County Commissioner Districts based on the revised census data. In May 2021, the commissioners appointed a 7-member Redistricting Committee to perform this task.

