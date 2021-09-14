City Council approves increase in sewage connection fees

TYLER — The city of Tyler’s new budget, passed Wednesday, will expand forensic capabilities and the police department’s homeless outreach. The city will be adding a forensic specialist to help police resolve more investigations and present stronger cases for prosecution, according to city press materials. Officials also say adding a homeless coordinator allows the police department to work closely with homeless residents and guide them to the available resources. Tyler will also be adding two firefighters, along with buying improved personal protective equipment and a new tower truck for the fire department to address community growth, according to city officials. And the budget includes a residential rate increase of $2.50 for Tyler Solid Waste. The city is raising the tax rate to 26.99 cents per $100 valuation.

