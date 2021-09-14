CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council approves increase in sewage connection fees

By Dakota Croog dakota.croog@myheraldreview.com
myheraldreview.com
 8 days ago

Sierra Vista City Council unanimously approved a proposed increase for sewage connection fees Sept. 9 after passing a resolution to declare a 60-day public record for the fee increase on the week of June 17. According to Chief Finance Officer David Felix, the increase is needed because there has been...

