CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoover, AL

Metro Roundup: Hoover reflects on sacrifices made on 9/11

By ERIC TAUNTON
Village Living
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople gathered in the Riverchase Galleria food court Saturday to remember the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The city of Hoover and its police and fire departments hosted a Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony and the city’s first Climb to Remember — an event that allowed participants to climb the equivalent of 110 floors in The Offices at 3000 Riverchase parking deck to honor firefighters who lost their lives trying to save civilians in the World Trade Center.

www.villagelivingonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Birmingham, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
Hoover, AL
Government
Hoover, AL
Society
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Fleischer
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy