Metro Roundup: Hoover reflects on sacrifices made on 9/11
People gathered in the Riverchase Galleria food court Saturday to remember the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The city of Hoover and its police and fire departments hosted a Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony and the city’s first Climb to Remember — an event that allowed participants to climb the equivalent of 110 floors in The Offices at 3000 Riverchase parking deck to honor firefighters who lost their lives trying to save civilians in the World Trade Center.www.villagelivingonline.com
Comments / 0