(670 The Score) Well, gang. It wasn't great. The Bears opened their season with a 34-14 loss to the Rams on Sunday that was occasionally entertaining, frequently frustrating and generally what we all expected. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields made an appearance, so that was nice? Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald only had one sack, which was nice too. Otherwise, TBD. Let’s get to the grades for the Bears.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO