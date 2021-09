Toontrack has launched its latest drum MIDI pack Acoustic Songwriter Grooves, a collection of grooves and fills tailored for acoustic pop, Americana, indie, folk and more. In a toned-down and acoustic arrangement, the drums can’t hide behind a wall of guitars, massive layers of instrumentation or larger-than-life type of production setups. In this bare-all setting, every stroke, articulation and grace note is weighed in, sized up and counted for by the ear. But that’s not all, the groove needs to be just right and offer an extra measure of sophistication in order to not eat away at what matters the most: the song. With all that in mind, and take our word for it, keeping it simple doesn’t take the lesser player – rather the opposite.

