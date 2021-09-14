CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Sounds 2 Inspire releases Digital Fiction and Dreamers Suite for Absynth 5

rekkerd.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSounds 2 Inspire has announced the release of two new sound packs for the Absynth 5 software synthesizer by Native Instruments. Digital Fiction contains 115 melodic presets for Absynth 5, diving deep into Absynth’s synthesis. The tasteful soundset features a high variety of soundscapes, pads, beautiful keys and digital pianos, modern poly leads and stabs, melodic sequences, basslines and highly hypnotizing sounds.

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Olive Tribune

Carolina Sound releases first-ever CD

Music is a nourishing tool. It offers hope, soothes pain and provides strength. Just listen to Carolina Sound’s newly-released CD, entitled “I Will Follow.” The beautifully-produced album is full of thought-provoking lyrics that resonate within the listener’s soul and tugs at their heart strings. “Music itself is powerful,” said Lester...
MUSIC
TravelNoire

Afrobeat Vs. Afrobeats: The Differences In These African-Inspired Musical Sounds

When younger generations hear the term Afrobeats, they automatically associate the musical genre with artists like Wizkid, Davido, or Burna Boy. And while each of them are making waves in their own right and bringing awareness to the culture, it’s important to note that this style of music has been around long before people were screaming out “You don’t need no other body.” (Yea, it’s in our heads now, too).
MUSIC
eteknix.com

Sound Blaster Audigy FX V2 Released

Creative is the go-to word for PC audio, and they’ve been making soundcards, speakers and more for as long as I can remember, and actually, longer than that. Their Sound Blaster Audigy FX internal soundcard has long been a big hit with audio lovers, and now they’ve given it a modest range of upgrades and brought it back to the market. Introducing the aptly named Sound Blaster Audigy FX… V2!.
ELECTRONICS
middlesboronews.com

Higher Ground to release digital version of 9th production

Despite significant obstacles posed by the pandemic, Southeast’s Higher Ground program delivered its 9th original musical drama in spring 2021 to over 300 audience members. Shift Change: A 2020 Vision used story and song to process the events of 2020, including an exploration of the community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harlan’s African American history, and the role of law enforcement in the community.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pianos#Ambient Music#Software Synthesizer#Native Instruments#Eur
rekkerd.org

Audiority releases Klirrton Grindstein death metal plugin suite at intro offer

Audiority has announced the release of a new audio plugin suite that is precisely modeled in collaboration with Klirrton Manufaktur and producer Kristian Kohle from Kohlekeller Studio. The Klirrton Grindstein is the official analog modeled simulation suite of its ultimate death metal preamp, along with the cutting edge Schnauze noise...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

The Other Science Fiction Movie that Inspired the Special Effects of Star Wars #SciFiSunday

It’s impossible to underestimate the sheer quantity of special effects innovations that went into making 2001. On a technical level, 2001 influenced Star Wars more than any other movie — but Silent Running takes a close second. And as much as R2D2 and C3PO owe the bickering peasants in Akira Kurosawa’s The Hidden Fortress, they owe just as much to Fritz Lang’s Metropolis and Huey, Dewey, and Louie, Bruce Dern’s lovable buddies in Silent Running. Here’s more from Kitbashed:
SCIENCE
rekkerd.org

Toontrack releases Linear Fusion MIDI inspired by progressive jazz, rock & fusion

Toontrack has announced the release of a new drum MIDI expansion for its multi-award winning drum software tools EZdrummer 2 and Superior Drummer 3. The Linear Fusion MIDI pack is the fourth title in Luke Oswald’s fusion-inspired drum MIDI series. In this one, he continues further down the fusion path and hones in completely on grooves and fills based around the linear philosophy.
COMPUTERS
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Did CARCASS's 'Heartwork' Inspire 'The Gothenburg Sound'? BILL STEER Weighs In

In a new interview with Australia's "Scars And Guitars" podcast, guitarist Bill Steer of British extreme metal pioneers CARCASS addressed the suggestion that this band's fourth album, 1993's "Heartwork", was an influence on groups like AT THE GATES, IN FLAMES and DARK TRANQUILLITY, who are part of what is now widely now widely known as "the Gothenburg sound," a subgenre of heavy metal music that combines death metal with the melodious and harmonic elements of the new wave of British heavy metal. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've met some of those guys. I mean, you could say I maybe know a couple [of them]. Jeff [Walker, CARCASS bassist/vocalist] certainly does. I've not really heard anything of that nature from them. I guess one or two of the guys in IN FLAMES seem to be admirers of 'Heartwork' or whatever. All I can say is it might have been a factor, but I think there's other things going on. When I hear AT THE GATES, for example, stylistically, I think that's fairly different from us. They plow a different furrow. It's much more kind of direct and focused, I suppose. Our stuff is more sprawling. So it covers more territory. But if you really want the kind of heads-down, meat-and-potatoes death metal with a bit of melodic spice, that's what they deliver. So I'm definitely aware that for a lot of people, that band is what it's all about. There are people who think that's where the melodic kind of strain of death metal originated and they perhaps just don't own any CARCASS records; it's not their bag."
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
rekkerd.org

AAS Multiphonics CV-1 Modular Synthesizer on sale for $69 USD

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive promotion on the Multiphonics CV-1 Modular Synthesizer, offering a 30% discount on Applied Acoustics Systems’ software synth designed to give you a brand new space for exploration, experimentation, creation, learning, and fun. Multiphonics CV-1 is a powerful platform for assembling and playing patches. With...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Alonso Sound releases Revealed Spire Arps Vol. 1 sound pack

Alonso Sound has launched the new Revealed series sound pack Spire Arps Vol. 1, a collection of 32 presets carefully crafted to melodically fill in gaps and bring new life into your music. You’ll find a diverse selection of evolving and atmospheric arps, catchy sub melodies, and straight riffs! Additionally,...
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Sonic Sirius releases free soundsets for Korg Prophecy and Dead Duck Software Reducktion

Sonic Sirius has announced the release of new soundsets for two software synthesizers. The Color Diversity Soundbank by Abc features a collection of 100 presets for Korg’s Collection 3 Prophecy virtual instrument which reproduces the physical modeling sound of the ’90s Prophecy Solo monophonic solo/lead synth. It contains arps, keys, leads, pads, sequences and efx.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Cherry Audio launches Mercury-4 synthesizer based on Roland Jupiter-4

Cherry Audio has announced the release of a brand new software synthesizer instrument. The Mercury-4 is a detailed emulation of one of the best-sounding and quirkiest polyphonic synthesizers of the late 1970’s, the Roland Jupiter-4. It’s the rarest and most sonically unique of the fabled Jupiter series, and we’ve gone...
COMPUTERS
Nintendo Life

Digital Art Software Colors Live Gets A Physical Release On Switch

Update: The physical edition of Colors Live, sequel to the beloved 3DS digital art hit Colors! 3D, is now available at select retailers. You can get your hands on it from stores like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart for $49.99. Original Article (Thu 27th May, 2021 21:00 BST):...
VIDEO GAMES
rekkerd.org

Synthwave Collection by Karanyi Sounds delivers a blast from the past

Karanyi Sounds is offering a discount on a collection of Kontakt instruments with the Synthwave Collection, a value bundle comprising 4 best-selling Kontakt instruments made by producers and audio professionals all around the world. Containing Vapor Keys and Vapor Keys 2, Synths DX and Synths 2 Abyss, the bundle includes...
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

FREE: Syntronik Instruments Bully synth by IK Multimedia (limited time)

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a promotion on the Syntronik Instruments Bully by IK Multimedia, offering the virtual instrument that recreates the bass sounds of the Moog Taurus series as a free download for two weeks only. The instrument comes with over 1 GB of content, 1,000+ samples and 100...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Lifeline Expanse: Extensive modular multi-effect that breathes life into any sound

Excite Audio has announced the first release from its new Lifeline series. Lifeline Expanse is a new multi-effect plugin that creates authenticity and realism by bringing together intricate re-amping techniques within a sleek, modern workflow. Specially made for creative music producers and mixing engineers, Lifeline Expanse enhances digital audio by...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

XILS-lab X-201 Vocoder and vintage multi-effect on sale at 40% OFF

Plugin Boutique is offering a 40% discount on the X-201 Vocoder by XILS-lab, an effect plugin modeled after an ultra-rare, expensive vocoder unit. It’s the missing link between artists like Kraftwerk, Herbie Hancock, Frank Farian (Boney M, Milli Vanilli etc.), Cylon Robots or Droids in Battlestar Galactica droids in Star Wars and… Daft Punk (RAM)
ELECTRONICS
dreadxp.com

In Sound Mind Release Date Announced

In Sound Mind will be coming to the market later this month, according to Modus Games. Starting September 28, players can pick up the In Sound Mind release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. A Nintendo Switch port will release later this year, as well. The reveal came with a brand-new trailer for when it releases in a few weeks’ time.
VIDEO GAMES
rekkerd.org

Alliant Audio releases UK Garage Classic Sounds sample pack

Loopmasters has launched a new sample pack from Alliant Audio. UK Garage Classic Sounds features a collection of Garage and 2 Step infused sounds from old to new. With approximately 646MB of Classic Garage heat, this pack blends many different well known styles of UKG from back in the good ol’ days.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy