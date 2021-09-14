CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Asia Rugby to begin from September 18 and 19

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 14 (ANI): Rugby India on Tuesday announced that the Indian Junior Girls Rugby squad will participate in the Asia Rugby U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 which will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 18 and 19. The team of 14 players and 5 officials...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Twenty-year trends in antimicrobial resistance from aquaculture and fisheries in Asia

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a growing threat to human and animal health. However, in aquatic animals—the fastest growing food animal sector globally—AMR trends are seldom documented, particularly in Asia, which contributes two-thirds of global food fish production. Here, we present a systematic review and meta-analysis of 749 point prevalence surveys reporting antibiotic-resistant bacteria from aquatic food animals in Asia, extracted from 343 articles published in 2000–2019. We find concerning levels of resistance to medically important antimicrobials in foodborne pathogens. In aquaculture, the percentage of antimicrobial compounds per survey with resistance exceeding 50% (P50) plateaued at 33% [95% confidence interval (CI) 28 to 37%] between 2000 and 2018. In fisheries, P50 decreased from 52% [95% CI 39 to 65%] to 22% [95% CI 14 to 30%]. We map AMR at 10-kilometer resolution, finding resistance hotspots along Asia’s major river systems and coastal waters of China and India. Regions benefitting most from future surveillance efforts are eastern China and India. Scaling up surveillance to strengthen epidemiological evidence on AMR and inform aquaculture and fisheries interventions is needed to mitigate the impact of AMR globally.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Four England teams confirm fixtures as Rugby League World Cup preparations begin

Four England teams will play five fixtures this autumn in preparation for next year's rearranged Rugby League World Cup. England's men and women kick things off with a double-header against France in Perpignan on 23 October. England's wheelchair team host France in a two-Test series in Gillingham on 10 and...
RUGBY
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Regional Challenges in Working From Home

While more people are back in the workplace compared to a year ago, many are still working from home. And according to a new survey, at least in South Korea, not everyone is loving it. Nearly a third of people working from home in South Korea say it’s more stressful...
INDIA
planet7s.com

Asia Rugby U18s rugby 7s Championship day 1

Asia Rugby kicked off the U-18 Girls Rugby 7s Championship with an exciting opener between hosts Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan that saw the latter secure a 26-0 victory. Kazakhstan impressed in their opening campaign against Uzbekistan after a confident 26-0 first-round victory. A strong Kazakh side stuck to their game-plan right from kick-off and dismantled Uzbekistan’s defence with brilliant runs from the outside wings. Anzhelika Pichugina of Kazakhstan pocketed one try and three successful conversions for her team.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abhinav Bindra
olympics.com

Rugby Sevens: India begin life after pandemic with silver lining

Indian youngsters hit the ground running after the pandemic as they clinched their first international medal in Rugby Sevens this weekend. The Under-18 girls team exceeded all expectations as they won a silver medal at the Asia Rugby U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 18-19.
SPORTS
The Independent

ADB: Asia below pre-pandemic levels as variants slow rebound

Developing economies in Asia will likely grow at a slower pace than earlier expected due to prolonged COVID-19 outbreaks and uneven progress in vaccinations, the Asian Development Bank said in a report Wednesday. The regional lender lowered its outlook for economic growth to reflect renewed coronavirus outbreaks as variants spread, prompting fresh pandemic precautions. The Manila Philippines-based ADB expects 7.1% growth in 2021, falling to 5.4% in 2022. The forecast in April was for 7.3% growth this year and 5.3% in 2022. Most regional economies will remain below their pre-pandemic levels into 2022, and some of the losses from...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese swimmers keep lowering records at National Games

Unrelenting pursuit of better results and emerging upstarts motivate Chinese swimmers to work harder, as records have been kept lowering at the 14th National Games. XI'AN, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- "1:54.26!" As the commentator announced the new national record in the women's 200m individual freestyle, warm applause and cheers thundered around the swimming pool.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ryntih FC focused on putting Meghalaya back on football map

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The Meghalaya-based club Ryntih FC has progressed by leaps and bounds since its inception and will now participate in the I-League Qualifiers, bringing the beautiful state back to the national football map once again. "Ryntih Sports Club will be heading into its debut in...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Rugby#Rugby Sevens#Asia Rugby Championship#Bhubaneswar Lrb#Ani#Societe Generale#Blk#The Government Of Odisha#Rugby India#High Performance#Indian Rugby#Asian#U18 Girls#Kiit University
albuquerqueexpress.com

OctaFX supports Hemkunt Foundation's humanitarian projects

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The unique and engaging partnership between international broker OctaFX and Indian Premier League Team Delhi Capitals continues. This transpired amidst the eager anticipation of the 2021 VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) that resumed its matches on 19 September 2021. The IPL was suspended midway...
HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Missing out in first half was disappointing, says Anrich

Dubai [UAE], September 23 (ANI): Delhi Capitals speedster Anrich Nortje who was adjudged man of the match for his sensational bowling against SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday stated that he was happy to have a good start to the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE after missing out on first half of the tournament.
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

Beijing finds itself being cornered by African countries

Beijing [China], September 21 (ANI): China is increasingly finding itself being cornered by African countries on investment-related matters with several of them cancelling their contracts with Chinese companies, according to a media report. The Singapore Post in an article on Monday said some of the countries had cancelled contracts as...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
World Bank
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact week after China

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the government said on Wednesday, less than a week after China said it too had submitted an application. Taiwan has been angling to join the grouping for a while and...
ECONOMY
Defense One

Why France Is Getting No Sympathy for Its Lost Sub Deal

France is fuming over AUKUS—the new tripartite security arrangement that scuttled its contract to build submarines for Australia—but is receiving scarcely any expressions of sympathy from fellow EU member states. That may be because France itself uses some distinctly tough tactics to secure arms exports, and sells to customers others deem unsavory. Yes, Paris considers arms exports essential to its sovereignty, but its friends too are interested in sovereignty, not to mention fair play.
ECONOMY
The Independent

France and Australia agree submarines won't stop trade deal

French and Australian officials said Monday that France’s anger over a canceled submarine contract will not derail negotiations on an Australia-European Union free trade deal.France withdrew its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after President Joe Biden revealed last week a new alliance including Australia and Britain that would deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.The deal sunk a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract for French majority state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines for Australia. The money would have been spent over 35 years.French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault denied...
INDIA
AFP

ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel update: Which countries are on the green list?

It has been announced that the former “traffic light” lists of destinations will be scrapped from 4 October in favour of just two lists.From that date, the green list will be replaced by a list of countries that are deemed safe for travel by the UK government, the amber list will no longer exist, and the red list will remain of destinations deemed unsafe for travel.The changes were announced by the UK government in the latest travel update on 17 September, and will take effect from Monday 4 October.The new look “safe list” - described by the Department for...
TRAVEL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Olympic weightlifting champion Shi looking to Paris 2024

After his victories at the Tokyo Olympics and the National Games, Chinese weightlifter Shi Zhiyong has his sights firmly set on the Paris Olympics in three years' time. XI'AN, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- After finishing his final lift at the Tokyo Olympics, Chinese weightlifting gold medalist Shi Zhiyong let out a roar in relief, "Anyone else?"
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy