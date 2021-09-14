CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil trades at 6-week high as Nicholas makes landfall in Texas

By Myra P. Saefong, William Watts
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oil futures rise Tuesday, trading at around six-week highs, as Nicholas made landfall on the Texas coast, weakening to a tropical storm, as crude and natural-gas production in the Gulf of Mexico struggles to recover from Hurricane Ida.

marketpulse.com

Oil follows risk appetite, gold rallies again

Oil is taking its cue from the broader market. The short-term market growth risks sent crude prices lower to key technical levels (50- and 100-day SMAs) that triggered technical buying. WTI crude seems like it is forming a trading range here and a further consolidation seems likely until China slowdown concerns disappear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Oil futures end higher ahead of weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies

Oil futures finished higher on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's data on U.S. petroleum supplies from the Energy Information Administration that are expected to reveal a seventh straight weekly decline in domestic crude inventories. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect the EIA to report a decline of 3.8 million barrels in crude supplies for the week ended Sept. 17. On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to finish at $70.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. November WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, added 35 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $70.49.
TRAFFIC
Miami Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.68 at $70.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.42 to $73.92 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 5 cents to $2.12 a gallon. October heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.16 a gallon. October natural gas fell 12 cents to $4.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Storm recovery, Federal Reserve decisions to drive oil prices this week

The recovery from hurricanes Nicholas and Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and decisions from the Federal Reserve will drive crude oil prices this week, analysts said. Oil rallied last week as the arrival of Nicholas set back efforts to restore production in the Gulf knocked offline earlier by Ida. The Baker Hughes rig count on Friday showed 41 rigs offshore still evacuated. More than than 20 percent of both oil and natural gas production remained offline Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Energy sector suffers broad selloff, as Evergrande fears even weigh on crude oil prices

The energy sector was suffering a broad selloff Monday, and was the hardest hit of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, as worries that China-baed property developer China Evergrande Group could default sent shivers through financial markets, including the crude oil market. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 5.4% in afternoon trading with all 22 equity components losing ground, putting the ETF on track for the biggest one-day selloff in 10 months. Among the ETF's most-active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slid 3.7%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. shed 6.7%, Marathon Oil Corp. slumped 5.9%, Chevron Corp. was down 3.3% and Kinder Morgan Inc. gave up 2.8%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures fell 2.2% and the S&P 500 sank 2.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil edges up, as investors worry about global demand

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose modestly in a see-saw session on Tuesday, as concerns about the global consumption outlook counterbalanced the struggle by big OPEC producers to pump enough supply to meet growing demand. Both benchmarks were at one point up by $1 per barrel, but...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil rises as U.S. storm aftermath squeezes supply

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, after sharp losses the previous session, amid tighter U.S. supplies, ending days of losses as global markets remain haunted by the potential impact on China's economy of a crisis at heavily indebted property group China Evergrande. Brent crude gained 44 cents, or 0.6%, to settle...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Trade group wants restrictions on U.S. natural gas exports

Sept 17 (Reuters) - A manufacturers trade group on Friday urged the Department of Energy to order U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers to reduce exports, warning of price increases and supply shortages this winter. Natural gas prices have surged this year on strong global demand and modest production increases...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Gas Price Surge, Just One More Headwind for World Economy

LONDON (Reuters) -Soaring gas prices that threaten to push up winter fuel bills, hurt consumption and exacerbate a near-term spike in inflation are another blow to a world economy just getting back on its feet after the coronavirus shock. The gas market chaos, which has driven prices 280% higher in...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UAE welcomes regional rivals at major natural gas conference

Energy officials from Qatar and Turkey long-standing foes of the United Arab Emirates, descended on Dubai along with hundreds of other executives on Tuesday, flocking to the world's largest gas expo and the industry’s first in-person conference since the pandemic began.In a scene that would have been unthinkable just a year ago, the Emirati oil minister held forth from a crowded conference room beside the Qatari energy minister, the first such visit since the UAE and three other Arab states imposed an embargo on Qatar in 2017. Also present was the deputy energy minister from Turkey, similarly at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices edge higher, holding near 2021 high

BALTIMORE, MD—The nation’s average gas price has risen 1.3 cents per gallon from a week ago to $3.18 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 18 cents from a month ago and $1.01 per gallon higher than … Continue reading "Gas prices edge higher, holding near 2021 high" The post Gas prices edge higher, holding near 2021 high appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Gas price hikes: Will my energy bills rise?

The price of gas has soared in recent weeks, putting several energy suppliers out of business and forcing some factories to stop production.The price of wholesale gas has surged by 250% since the beginning of the year and added 70% just since August, according to figures from Oil & Gas UK.– Why are wholesale gas prices soaring?There are many reasons for this. The economy is opening up from its pandemic lows, so demand for gas is increasing.Europe is also about to start entering winter, when gas demand will be highest, especially from countries such as the UK which overwhelmingly rely...
TRAFFIC
