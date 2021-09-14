Song of the Day: Rubén Blades and Willie Colón, “Pedro Navaja”

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. “Step Aside” is the title track from a new album by Soul Café, a vibrant fusion ensemble led by guitarist/composer Ed “Mr. Ed” Starrett that has been thrilling audiences in the St. Louis area for more than 20 years. This is a landmark album in their history, as it presents a wholly original program and marks their first full-length outing following Starrett’s decade-long battle with lymphocytic leukemia. “We as a band are stepping aside from what we have done in the past and bringing more of our own compositions and identity to the forefront,” explains Starrett. “We had most of the original tunes completed but we needed the title track to reflect a new direction of our creative flow.” Step Aside is due out on October 15 via Autumn Hill Records.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO