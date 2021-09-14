CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Song of the Day: Rubén Blades and Willie Colón, “Pedro Navaja”

jazziz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Pedro Navaja” is a landmark salsa song performed by Panamanian singer/songwriter Rubén Blades from his second full-length collaboration with visionary Nuyorican producer Willie Colón, Siembra, released in 1978. It is a seven-minute tour de force blending Kafka, Bertold Brecht, West Side Story and tropical fever that sounds like a richly layered illustration of the salsa genre’s expressive potential. Siembra is one of the genre’s seminal recordings. Upon its release on the legendary Fania label, it caused a revolution in Latin music, remaining for many years the best-selling album in salsa history. It was recently reissued on vinyl via Craft Latino, as part of the label’s celebration of the legacy of Fania Records. Order this special vinyl edition of Siembra here.

www.jazziz.com

Comments / 0

Related
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Herb Alpert, “Smile”

Today, iconic trumpeter Herb Alpert announced his new studio album, Catch the Wind, due out September 17 via his own imprint, Herb Alpert Presents. This new collection features nine original compositions, plus covers of the beloved Beatles hits, “Eleanor Rigby” and “Yesterday,” as well as other classics. Among them, a hope-filled rendition of “Smile,” which was originally composed by Charlie Chaplin and first used in the 1936 film, Modern Times. The track is accompanied by a video directed by Clark Jackson, who says via an official statement that he “wanted to create something optimistic and uplifting that acknowledged the current times that we are in and, more importantly, that we will all get through this together and be stronger.” You can watch it via the player below and pre-order Catch the Wind HERE.
MUSIC
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Justin Christopher — “Embrace”

The Fresh-Faced Rapper’s Latest Single Is An Effortlessly Cool Anthem About Embracing Life’s Difficulties By Spinning Negatives Into Positives. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Adam Melchor’s “What A Damn Shame” is a damn good song!

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. New Jersey-born and Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Adam Melchor, caught our ears with his incredibly catchy new single, “What A Damn Shame.” It’s a bit of a departure from his previous indie folk pop material. It’s a short and sweet tune inspired by a true story that makes you want to stomp your feet, clap your hands and join in singing along!
MUSIC
CentralTrack

[Exclusive Premiere] Song Of The Day: The Roomsounds — “Big Shot”

The Workmanlike And Revered Dallas Rockers Reject The Pressures Of “Making It” On The Latest Single From Their Forthcoming Third LP. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rubén Blades
Person
Willie Colón
Person
Kafka
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Kacey Musgraves — “Simple Times”

With Country Music Almost Completely In Her Rearview, The Mineola-Sprung Performer Offers A Sweet Stab At Nostalgia On Her New Album’s Second Single. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
VIDEO GAMES
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Clint Kirby — “She Said”

Fort Worth Drummer Clint Kirby Links With Arlington Rapper Justin Christopher For A Genre-Blending Introduction To His Compellingly Collaborative Mindset. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
ARLINGTON, TX
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Cécile McLorin Salvant, “Easy Come, Easy Go Blues”

Cécile McLorin Salvant has shared her take on “Easy Come, Easy Go Blues,” the classic composition popularised by such legendary vocalists as the iconic Bessie Smith. This is the latest single from the forthcoming all-star compilation of previously unreleased music, Relief: A Benefit for the Jazz Foundation of America’s Musicians’ Emergency Fund, out in support of musicians affected by the pandemic. McLorin Salvan’s single follows previously-shared tracks by Joshua Redman and Jon Batiste. Relief is out on November 12 and you can pre-order it HERE.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Louis Armstrong, Soul Café, Hiromi & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. “Step Aside” is the title track from a new album by Soul Café, a vibrant fusion ensemble led by guitarist/composer Ed “Mr. Ed” Starrett that has been thrilling audiences in the St. Louis area for more than 20 years. This is a landmark album in their history, as it presents a wholly original program and marks their first full-length outing following Starrett’s decade-long battle with lymphocytic leukemia. “We as a band are stepping aside from what we have done in the past and bringing more of our own compositions and identity to the forefront,” explains Starrett. “We had most of the original tunes completed but we needed the title track to reflect a new direction of our creative flow.” Step Aside is due out on October 15 via Autumn Hill Records.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Panamanian#Siembra#Craft Latino#Fania Records
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, “Moanin’ (Live at Hibiya Public Hall, Tokyo, Japan 1/14/61)”

Blue Note Records will release a previously unheard live recording of Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, captures at the Hibiya Public Hall in Tokyo on January 14, 1961, during their first-ever tour of Japan. First Flight to Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings will be released on November 5 and features one of the band’s all-time great lineups with the legendary drummer Art Blakey alongside Lee Morgan on trumpet, Wayne Shorter on tenor saxophone, Bobby Timmons on piano and Jymie Merritt on bass. The announcement of the 2-LP/2-CD release coincides with the release of its first single, a live rendition of The Jazz Messengers’ hit “Moanin’,” penned by Timmons around three years prior to this performance. You can listen to it via the player below and pre-order First Flight to Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings HERE.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Brush Strokes (n/a)

New York City based guitarist Evan Mustard holds his M.M. in Jazz Studies, Music Production (2013) from the University of Central Oklahoma. His performance background as a guitarist includes professional and collegiate musical theatre productions, philharmonic orchestras, big bands, major jazz festivals, and funk and rock bands in addition to his trio and solo works.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Brian Wilson, “God Only Knows”

The legendary Brian Wilson will release At My Piano on November 19 via Decca. This is an intimate collection of solo piano reinterpretations of some of his much-loved compositions and Beach Boys hits. It is described via a press release as “a perfect album for sunsets and golden days.” The announcement coincides with the release of the LP’s first single, a beautiful and relaxing take on the Beach Boys’ beloved “God Only Knows.” The song originally appeared on the band’s historic 1966 album, Pet Sounds. It also recently ranked number 11 in Rolling Stone’s list of the finest songs in history. Pre-order At My Piano here.
MUSIC
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Dezi 5 — “The Night”

The Renowned North Texas Performer’s New Single Is A Chilled-Out Ode To Late-Night Revelry, And An Ideal Listen For The Ride Home. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Pasquale Grasso, “Solitude” feat. Samara Joy

Last Friday, September 17, Pasquale Grasso released Pasquale Plays Duke via Sony Music Masterworks. The new release finds the guitar virtuoso reinterpreting music by the legendary Duke Ellington. It also introduces Grasso’s working trio of bassist Ari Roland and drummer Keith Balla, and features guest vocalists Samara Joy and Sheila Jordan. Joy is also featured on a reimagining of “Solitude,” a popular Ellington composition from 1934 with lyrics by Eddie DeLange and Irving Mills. You can watch a new video for the song via the player below and order Pasquale Plays Duke HERE.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “The End Of The Innocence” by Don Henley

When Don Henley was putting together his third solo album for release in 1989, he already possessed hard evidence of how beneficial it could be to put his words together with a piece of music pre-written by another luminary. He had done it five years earlier, taking a moody, synthesizer-driven backing track, written by Heartbreaker guitarist Mike Campbell (that Tom Petty had turned down), and turning it into his mega-smash “The Boys Of Summer.”
MUSIC
jazziz.com

“Sunrises Every Night” (Independent)

Pablo Embon is an Argentinian-born, Israeli-based musician, composer and producer. He has released over 20 original albums to date since 2004. All his music is performed, recorded, mixed and produced by himself Amongst the music tracks, there is a multitude of jazz stylings, however he is not a purist when it comes to Jazz: His music is fusion, drawing on indirect influences which include Pat Metheny, Chick Corea, Al Di Meola and others. His albums contain also other music styles, such as Alternative, Smooth, Funk, orchestral instrumentals, and solo instruments tracks.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Just A Dance (WhistleWind)

Garnishing accolades from the likes of Grammy winning artists such as Steve Tyrell and Patty Austin, Al’s impressive collection of award winning songs are on pace to be remembered as significant contemporary standards. Hammerman’s innovative; pop/jazz style evokes both story and emotion. While extremely versatile, much of his music bears...
THEATER & DANCE
jazziz.com

Live and Electric (No label)

The quartet was formed in Helsinki in 2016 and has released three albums: Live and Electric (2021), Svanvik (2019) and Ihantola (2017). Barlast has been said to “play their ethereal and expressive music so magnificently that the in principle challenging fusion of folk music, jazz and improvisation captures the listener” (Onni Rajaniemi, Kansanmusiikki magazine 2/2019).
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Wild Blue Herons

Long-time collaborators turned husband-and-wife, Bill Sample (piano) and Darlene Cooper (vocals) present their latest musical adventure as Wild Blue Herons: a collection of standards inspired by the great women of jazz. The Vancouver-based duo have a deep history in music: Bill has been an in-demand sideman for almost 50 years,...
MUSIC
Variety

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. Tickets for the tour on sale now. The book ranges from his formative years on the DC...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy