Two men took a car that had a sign on it that read “Free Car” and had the key inside. They instantly regretted it after getting it home and looking in the trunk!. When they opened the truck they found the body of a man. The remains have been identified as 34-year-old man. Reports say the body had been in there for several days and was found without clothes. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the mans cause of death and the vehicle will be processed for evidence.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO