Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Rancho Santa Fe artist featured in Sept. 17 Zagö Studio Gallery show

delmartimes.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZagö Studio Gallery in Solana Beach’s Cedros Design District will present a solo exhibition show for Rancho Santa Fe artist Jay Johansen on Sept. 17. Johansen’s work has been shown in galleries across the country from Florida to Hawaii but this will be his first local show, displaying his unique style of digital pop fusion art, blending traditional realism painting with vivid pop colors, collage and digital enhancements.

www.delmartimes.net

