Jackson County, WI

Woman Arrested For First Degree Intentional Homicide in Jackson County

wwisradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has released more information relating to the Thursday night stabbing in Brockway. A 911 call came in around 10:30 on Thursday night of a man who needed medical attention at 210 Park Avenue. The man has been identified as 53-year-old Thomas Boettcher, who lived at the house. Boettcher was airlifted to Marshfield Medical Center, but succumbed to his injuries and died. The female at the scene, 52-year-old Kellie Schmidt, has been arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for First Degree Intentional Homicide and is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail awaiting her initial court appearance.

