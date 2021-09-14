CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraboo, WI

Bomb-Sniffing Dogs, Searching Officers Find No Explosives At Baraboo High School

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators with the Baraboo police are trying to find out who made the Monday bomb threat that led to the evacuation of more than a thousand students and staff members at the high school. Bomb-sniffing dogs and searching officers found no explosives. All entrances and exits to the school were blocked while the students were moved to Jack Young Middle School. District officials say they did that out of “an abundance of caution.” Superintendent Rainey Briggs says safety was the number one reason for the move. The public was advised not to approach the school while nobody was being allowed to enter. Nearby Draper Street was closed to traffic while students streamed back into the building after getting the “all clear.”

