Warning: major spoilers ahead for the Season 13 finale of American Ninja Warrior on NBC. Season 13 of American Ninja Warrior was thrilling in a way that no season had ever been before thanks to a new rule that allows contestants as young as 15 to try and conquer the courses. While there was no saying how well it would work to allow a crop of high schoolers into ANW to go up against veterans of the show who have actually finished puberty, the kids managed to defeat a lot of the older athletes, and it was 15-year-old Kaden Lebsack who ultimate won Season 13. So, should the new rule stay or go?

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO