National Deer Association Welcomes 30 By 30
The National Deer Association (NDA) welcomes the recently-released report, ‘Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful’, from the U.S. Departments of the Interior (DOI), Agriculture (USDA) and Commerce (DOC), and the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), outlining a locally led and voluntary nationwide conservation goal to conserve 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by 2030. More widely known as 30 by 30, this initiative is grounded by the idea that nature is essential to the health, well-being, and prosperity of every family and every community in America.fishgame.com
