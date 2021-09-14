CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid plan B: Unjabbed to be barred from indoor events of 500 people if infections surge

 8 days ago
People who are not fully-vaccinated will be barred from indoor events with crowds of 500 or more, under a ‘Plan B’ if there is a Covid surge this winter.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, confirmed the controversial “vaccine passports” plan – which he announced had been dropped last weekend – will be held in reserve.

The first details of the move revealed it would be introduced for “indoor crowded settings with 500 or more attendees such as music venues or large receptions”, including all nightclubs.

The events would be those where people “are likely to be in close proximity to people from other households”, a document set out.

The vaccination rule would also be introduced for “outdoor, crowded settings with 4,000 or more attendees” and “any settings with 10,000 or more attendees, such as large sports and music stadia” – covering top football matches.

But places of worship, wedding ceremonies, funerals and “other commemorative events” would be exempt, as would protests and “mass participation sporting events”.

In a statement to MPs, Mr Javid declined to set out the exact “trigger” for moving to Plan B – but said it would be enacted if pressures on the NHS became “unsustainable”.

Another “potential trigger” was the arrival of a “vaccine escape variant”, that would hit immunity from jabs, telling MPs: “No one can rule that out.”

The other restrictions to be introduced would compulsory face coverings in crowded places – the rule ministers controversially axed in July – and guidance to work from home.

Asked if MPs would be given a vote before any vaccine certification scheme was introduced, Mr Javid replied: “Of course.”

Legislation would be required both for certification or for the introduction of mandatory face-masks rules in any specific setting. And the law would have to be changed if a sharp deterioration in the pandemic forced the government to introduce a regional or national lockdown - something which does not feature in Plan B.

The document states that ministers believe their existing plans – including vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds and booster jabs for adults – “should be sufficient to reverse a resurgence in autumn or winter”.

But it adds: “The government remains committed to taking whatever action is necessary to protect the NHS from being overwhelmed, but more harmful economic and social restrictions would only be considered as a last resort.”

The Night Time Industries Association reacted with dismay to the announcement, saying its “rejoicing” of just a few days ago had been dashed.

“Today, businesses up and down the country are once again thinking they may have to make an enormous and detrimental change to their operating model in the future, if infection rates increase,” said chief executive Michael Kill.

Mr Javid, who had said Britons should not have “show your papers” to gain entry, played down the likelihood of a U-turn, saying: “If we keep making progress in the way we are, we won’t need any of those measures.”

He also all-but confirmed that expensive day 2 PCR tests for travellers returning from abroad will be dropped – ahead of an expected announcement on Thursday – saying supporters of the move would be “pleased”.

MPs will be asked in October to approve a further six-month extension for coronavirus measures permitting accelerated recruitment of NHS staff and requiring self-isolation for those testing positive for Covid-19 and their unvaccinated contacts. And legislation allowing local councils to shut down premises posing an immediate threat to public health will also be rolled over.

Related
scitechdaily.com

Breakthrough Infections: Four Factors That Increase the Risk of Vaccinated People Getting COVID

Two weeks after your second COVID-19 vaccine dose, the protective effects of vaccination will be at their highest. At this point, you’re fully vaccinated. If you still get COVID-19 after this point, you’ve suffered a “breakthrough” infection. Broadly speaking, breakthrough infections are similar to regular COVID-19 infections in unvaccinated people – but there are some differences. Here is what to look out for if you’ve had both jabs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: ‘Plan B’ to protect NHS from winter surge

Greetings from me, Warren Murray, on this first Wednesday of the week. Between 2,000 and 7,000 people a day could be hospitalised with Covid in England next month unless the government urgently implements a “basket of measures”, government scientific advisers have warned. Boris Johnson has confirmed that Covid passports, the return of mandatory mask-wearing and advice to work from home are only the government’s “plan B” if the NHS is at risk of being overwhelmed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Rising hospital admissions could trigger Plan B for tackling Covid – Javid

Plan B includes bringing in measures such as vaccine passports, mandatory face masks and advice to work from home. Pressures on A&E and increasing hospital admissions could trigger the Government’s Plan B for tackling Covid, the Health Secretary said as he refused to rule out another lockdown. Sajid Javid defended...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sajid Javid
Shropshire Star

Mandatory face coverings and Covid passes under ‘Plan B’ if cases surge

Health Secretary Sajid Javid set out the Government’s approach to managing coronavirus in the autumn and winter. A surge in Covid-19 cases this winter could see people in England ordered to wear face masks and show passes to prove their vaccination status, Sajid Javid has said. The Health Secretary said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid UK winter plan: From vaccine passports to working from home, what will happen if cases surge?

A range of measures could be implemented if numbers of Covid-19 cases surge this winter, Sajid Javid has said.The Health Secretary said the measures are part of a “Plan B” if attempts to control the spread of coronavirus – that include a massive booster vaccination programme – are not effective.The contingency plans will only come into force if there is “unsustainable” pressure on the NHS in England, Mr Javid said.Those measures could include public warnings that the level of risk has increased, the legal requirement to wear face masks in some settings, and advice for people to work from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mixmag.net

Boris Johnson announces winter COVID plans, including "plan b" proposals

Boris Johnson has proposed a "plan A" and "plan B" policy to manage the spread of COVID-19 over the winter months. The Prime Minister revealed plans in a press conference earlier today (September 14), maintaining that although the government was "confident in the vaccines that have made such a difference to our lives," they could rule out measures to prevent "unsustainable pressure on NHS."
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plan B#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Unjabbed#Nhs#Britons#Pcr
The Independent

They might be step-free but these new London Underground stations aren’t much use to disabled people

The place of Battersea Power Station in popular culture was assured when Pink Floyd used it on the cover for Animals, the album that preceded The Wall. I confess I’ve never listened to Animals but, if I took a Tube at the swanky new London Underground station, I reckon I would get through maybe half of it before reaching another station where, as a disabled person, I could easily depart.Battersea Power Station is one of two new Northern line stations – the other being Nine Elms – that have just opened. They are both step-free. So if you’re on wheels...
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Why Fully Vaccinated Are Getting Hospitalised?

Presently, it looks like there has been an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations even though they are fully vaccinated. This is particularly evident in Israel, where there are more vaccinated than unvaccinated people in hospitals. It may be alarming to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Taxpayers to step in to help fund CO2 production to prevent food shortages

Taxpayers will pay towards the operating costs of a major US-owned fertiliser manufacturer to ensure the supply of CO2 for the food sector continues amid the ongoing energy crisis.It has been confirmed that a deal brokered by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will see the UK Government provide “limited financial support” towards CF Fertilisers’ running costs in order to prevent a food supply shortage at Britain’s supermarkets.The agreement will be in place for three weeks while the “CO2 market adapts” to the surge in global gas prices, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis).Mr Kwarteng said the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers share letter threatening schools with legal action over Covid jabs given without parental consent

Anti-vax groups are circulating a letter threatening headteachers with legal action if children are given Covid jabs at school without parental consent.Lawyers for Liberty, a campaign group, has offered to send letters to headteachers “stating the legal risks of this policy” at the request of parents.Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers are continuing to plan meet-ups around schools to target young people after Covid jabs for 12- to 15-year-olds were given the green light by officials.The government has said teenagers will have the power to overrule parents who do not give consent and get jabbed for Covid.A letter threatening headteachers with legal action if...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Which amber countries will let in British holidaymakers?

The latest update of the UK’s travel traffic light system on 26 August saw the Azores, Finland, Canada and Switzerland upgraded to the green list, the majority of the world’s countries remain stuck on amber.Although recreational international travel became legal again on 17 May, holidays were previously only enticing to destinations the government designated as “green” - a scant collection of countries and territories, which came with the lightest restrictions for travellers arriving back in the UK.Most places are on the amber list, prompting harsher restrictions for returning travellers. However, since 19 July, fully vaccinated Brits and those under 18...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

