The Washington Nationals are back home, and will face the Miami Marlins. The significance of this series is that draft positioning could be determined by the outcome of this series with the teams separated by just one game in the standings. The Nats are in last place in the NL East and would pick 5th in the draft if the CBA does not change the way draft ordering is done by the won/loss records.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO