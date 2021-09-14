Steam Deck dev-kits are on the move Valve say, as some already have it

KeeperRL continues expanding as a mix of dungeon building, adventuring and RPG mechanics all blended together and now there's a playable Dwarves faction. Over 7 years of development has gone into this game so far and it just keeps getting better. Alpha 33 adds in not just a whole new faction but it also overhauls some existing systems. Some of what's new includes a special storage system with custom storage furniture for various equipment types, a new fog effect, new z-level enemies with progressing difficulty, crossbows got added, a reworked flanking/parry mechanic with visual indicators and hints, combat experience is now based on the number of unique kills, a new 'swamp' biome for some villains that was officially added from a mod, fast travel between z-levels in the turned-based mode and so much more. There's even a new intro.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO