Steam Deck dev-kits are on the move Valve say, as some already have it

GamingOnLinux
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few developers do already have theirs though. We've seen that Garry Newman of Facepunch already commented that Rust "runs good" on the Steam Deck and they're working with Easy Anti-Cheat to get it all hooked up, we saw the Phil Spencer of Xbox had access too and commented on Halo, Age of Empires and xCloud working nicely.

Phil Spencer
