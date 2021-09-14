CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A | Sam Wickens

By Stephen White
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last song I listened to was “Brand New Key” by the Artist ‘Melanie’ A little morning boogie!. What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?. It definitely has to be Benjamin Francis Leftwich’s new album To Carry A Whale I haven’t heard such an honest and raw album like it for a while!

