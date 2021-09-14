TS Nicholas In Texas Louisiana
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a proclamation for a disaster declaration in response to Tropical Storm Nicholas at a press conference Monday. A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane Watches affect many on the Texas Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service expects Nicholas to bring heavy rainfall and potential flooding to the Gulf Coast as it moves slowly across Texas. However, Abbott said Monday that the storm “will not pose a threat” to the state’s power grid.easttexasradio.com
