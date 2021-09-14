CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TS Nicholas In Texas Louisiana

easttexasradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a proclamation for a disaster declaration in response to Tropical Storm Nicholas at a press conference Monday. A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane Watches affect many on the Texas Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service expects Nicholas to bring heavy rainfall and potential flooding to the Gulf Coast as it moves slowly across Texas. However, Abbott said Monday that the storm “will not pose a threat” to the state’s power grid.

easttexasradio.com

