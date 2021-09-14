CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Nigel Slater’s plum and marzipan crumble recipe

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUjh6_0bvWrNnL00
Devilish delight: plum and marzipan crumble.

Bake the last of the plums under an almond crust – then savour with cream

The recipe

The last of the plums – garnet red Victorias – baked under a marzipan and almond crumble crust. This deserves a pot of cream to spoon over at the table or perhaps a jug of homemade vanilla custard.

Set the oven at 180C/gas mark 4.

Lightly butter a baking dish about 24cm x 20cm (or thereabouts).

Halve 800g of ripe plums and remove their stones, then put them in the buttered dish.

Put 120g of plain flour in a large mixing bowl. Cut 120g of cold butter into small pieces then rub the butter into the flour with your fingertips until they resemble, fine, fresh breadcrumbs.

Stir in 75g of ground almonds and 40g of caster sugar.

Break 200g of marzipan into small nuggets, about the size of a hazelnut, then stir into the crumble mixture. Tip the crumble on top of the plums, shaking the dish so the mixture is roughly level, then scatter the surface with 3 tbsp of flaked almonds.

Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until the crumble is pale biscuit coloured and the plum juices are bubbling around the edge. Serve with cream, ice-cream or custard. Serves 6.

Some people like their crumble the texture of soft sand. If you prefer a coarser, more pebbled crust, then sprinkle 2 tbsp of cold water over the finished crumble in its bowl, then shake back and forth until you have a mixture of textures, from fine sand to small, buttery pebbles.

As summer slides into autumn, think of this with damsons or late greengages. The almond notes are very happy with fresh apricots, too.

Follow Nigel on Twitter @NigelSlater

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

HAMBURGER POTATO SOUP

This hamburger potato soup can be made on top of the stove or in the crock pot. It is a recipe my family loves and the spinach and cheese just makes this dish. Make this on a cold day or make it anytime with some of my Southern cornbread hoecakes for a warm comfort food meal. This soup is very versatile as you can add whatever you have on hand and make it your own. Green beans, okra and celery could also be added to this great soup. It keeps well for several days and the recipe could actually be cut in half or doubled. I have not tried freezing this soup but see no reason why it could not be frozen.
RECIPES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marzipan#Plums#Caster Sugar#Food Drink#Greengages
30Seconds

30-Minute Chicken & Dumplings Recipe: This From Scratch Chicken & Dumplings Recipe Is Grandma Tested & Approved

I know I've struck gold with a recipe when it gets my grandma's seal of approval! Try this easy chicken and dumplings recipe on your family tonight. So good!. In a bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt, to taste. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients with a fork or pastry blender. Stir in milk, mixing with a fork until the dough forms a ball.
RECIPES
tricornernews.com

That’s how a Millerton cookie crumbles…

MILLERTON — Residents seeking something sweet on Saturday morning, Sept. 18, were invited to drop by the front lawn of the NorthEast-Millerton Library for the library’s inaugural Cookie Cook-Off, part of the Millerton Food Festival (see Millerton Food Festival satisfies appetite for food and fun for more on the festival).
MILLERTON, NY
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

If you get the urge to bake but don't feel like going through the laborious process of making a cake from scratch or whipping up other impressive but time consuming desserts, there is one tried and true baked good that is easy to make and satisfies your sweet tooth: banana bread. It only takes up one hour of your time and will make you happy all week long.
RECIPES
Telegraph

Five-hour pork shoulder with plum barbecue sauce recipe

I find I like the idea of barbecue sauce more than I actually enjoy the real deal. It’s often too sweet when I want more of an umami tang. This incarnation, I think, hits the spot, to accompany the slow-roasted pork that will feed a crowd. Prep time: 15 minutes...
RECIPES
Telegraph

Mermaid’s fish pie recipe

I like to prepare a big batch to make several pies, which can be refrigerated or frozen and reheated another day. A chopped hard-boiled egg and 110g cooked peas add extra nourishment and flavour. Try crispy cheddar crumbs or croutons for toppings to ring the changes. Six to eight. INGREDIENTS.
RECIPES
fox4kc.com

Recipe: Donna’s favorite Guacamole

We couldn’t let National Guacamole day roll by without grabbing some chips and stirring up a batch! Here’s Donna’s recipe for the avocado filled dip 🥑 Plus, don’t miss Donna’s trick speed up the avocado ripening. And a bonus tip, only add more salt after testing it on your chips, in order to keep things from gettying too salty.
RECIPES
arcamax.com

Recipe: A dip that's cool as a cucumber

Last summer, I had such a windfall of homegrown cucumbers that I began shoving them in the mailbox as a gift for the letter carrier. This year's planting hasn't been nearly as prolific, so I've been a bit more mindful about how best to prepare them. Gazpacho, pickles and cucumber salad are easy and tasty, but I wanted to do something unexpected with this limited crop of cukes.
RECIPES
danspapers.com

Recipe: Philippe Corbet’s Whole Roasted Cauliflower

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Follow this recipe and learn to make Lulu Kitchen & Bar chef Philippe Corbet‘s Whole Roasted Cauliflower. 1. Select a whole medium-size, fresh, white crunchy cauliflower covered with the leaves. 2. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius (400 degrees Fahrenheit).
RECIPES
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipes for carrots with cashews, and with basil cream

The sweetness of carrots will lift spirits at the autumn table. A fat bunch of late summer carrots, long, slim and with feathery plumes, is a sight to lift the spirits. In the kitchen, they grate without turning to mush the way the early spring varieties do, and are substantial enough to become, along with onions and celery, the backbone of the first slowly simmered dish of the autumn.
RECIPES
audacy.com

Melissa's Pineapple Chili Recipe

On-air this morning, Melissa, Austin, and Cort all shared their go-to recipes for when they have to prepare a dish. Note, we've all openly admitted that we are not cooks. Melissa brought her Pineapple Chili to the table, Austin said Ragu Spaghetti, and Cort talked about his Pineapple Bruschetta. Why is pineapple on our minds? So, we opened up the text and phone lines to let YOU decide which recipe you want to hear and the winner is...Melissa's Pineapple Chili. Now, I admit it does sound interested. A blend of flavors you wouldn't expect to see with each other...but that's what makes it great and unique. Here's how you can make Melissa's signature dish:
RECIPES
The Guardian

Rachel Roddy’s recipe for rice salad

“More recipe books? Because everybody likes good food,” is the first line of Lisa Biondi’s Antipasti, one of a series of six books published by Novara in October 1969. The introduction goes on to outline the book’s objective: classic recipes, simplified and with expert advice and unique touches to make them even more original. And the expert? Biondi herself, a much-loved household name in Italy, synonymous with competence, experience and accessibility.
RECIPES
winemag.com

Brown's Nigel IPA

At first unassuming, it has all of the components of a hazy IPA that land softly on the palate. By the fourth sip it begins to unwind and showcase dried mango, prickly fermented pineapple and a sweet caramel malt. By the sixth sip it's all together working in a way that keeps the tastebuds interested until the last drop. John Holl.
DRINKS
Wide Open Eats

recipes

When the leaves start falling, many of us look forward to pulling out our comfy sweaters and hats and looking up recipes for chili and soup. Although comfort food seems to go along with fall and winter, there's no reason why we can't enjoy fall-time smoothies as well. These kefir smoothies are full of fall flavors like pumpkin, nutmeg and chai and are the perfect fall snack!
RECIPES
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy