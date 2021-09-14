CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automotive Lightweight Material Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2025

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

The global Automotive Lightweight Material Market in the pre-COVID scenario was projected to grow from USD 85.2 billion in 2020 to USD 116.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. However, due to COVID-19, most of the countries have imposed a complete lockdown for almost more than two months, which, in turn, has impacted vehicle production. The automotive lightweight material market is estimated to observe a decline post-COVID-19 due to the impact on vehicle production. The automotive lightweight material market post COVID-19 is estimated to grow from USD 69.7 billion in 2020 to USD 99.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Steel#Market Research#Fuel Economy#Automotive#Cagr#European#North American#Novelis Inc#Toyota Motor Corporation#Rav4#Basf Se#Covestro Ag#Toray Industries#Thyssenkrupp Ag#Novelis#Alcoa Corporation#Il 60062 Country#Pr Wirein#Menafn
