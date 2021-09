GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa Co. and the City of Grand Junction are working together to make North Ave. more cyclist and pedestrian friendly. The county and the city are funding a study to get this process started. Officials are saying they want the road to allow for multiple forms of transportation. Right now, they say North Ave. is good for cars, but not as good for pedestrians or cyclists. The project is still in its early stages. The first goal: completing the study and getting a better idea of how to go forward.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO