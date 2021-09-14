CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World Played Chess – Robert Dugoni's Coming of Age Novel

By Charlene Giannetti
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1979, Robert Dugoni spent the summer between high school and college working on a construction crew with two Vietnam veterans. He learned a lot about those two men and a great deal about their wartime horrors. But he also was made aware that he was living in a bubble. Like so many of his friends, he had a loving home, and was protected, for the most part, from outside forces that might harm him. He knew he had to write a novel pulling together these two stories, one that would be deeply personal. Explaining the book’s plot, a friend quickly grasped the two points of view with an oft-quoted adage: “The world played chess, while I played checkers.” Dugoni knew he had the title for his novel.

Of Mice and Men

California during the Great Depression. Ranch hands, George Milton (Brian Hutchinson) and Lennie Small (Mark Mineart), have known one another since childhood. George is uneducated, but pragmatic and savvy; Lennie a big man with the mind of a child. George has watched over/protected his companion for years. We never learn why. “I could live so easily if I didn’t have you on my tail…It ain’t the bad people that raises hell, it’s the dumb ones,” he says with resignation. Promises of saving enough money to buy a working farm where Lennie can raise rabbits (he loves small furry animals) is the illusory light at the end of an endless tunnel.
