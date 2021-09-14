The World Played Chess – Robert Dugoni’s Coming of Age Novel

In 1979, Robert Dugoni spent the summer between high school and college working on a construction crew with two Vietnam veterans. He learned a lot about those two men and a great deal about their wartime horrors. But he also was made aware that he was living in a bubble. Like so many of his friends, he had a loving home, and was protected, for the most part, from outside forces that might harm him. He knew he had to write a novel pulling together these two stories, one that would be deeply personal. Explaining the book’s plot, a friend quickly grasped the two points of view with an oft-quoted adage: “The world played chess, while I played checkers.” Dugoni knew he had the title for his novel.