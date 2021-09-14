CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Editorial Roundup: Missouri

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Post-Dispatch. September 11, 2021. Editorial: Texas and Missouri schemes to monetize right-wing extremism must not stand. The Justice Department’s lawsuit last week against the state of Texas over its extreme new anti-abortion-rights law isn’t just about abortion. Also at issue is the law’s bizarre enforcement mechanism, which effectively allows any private citizen to sue any abortion provider for profit. Attorney General Merrick Garland correctly noted that this citizen-empowerment mechanism, if allowed to stand, would set a dangerous precedent that could be applied to virtually any other hot-button issue.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Florida to Consider Near-Ban on Abortion Similar to Texas' New Law

(Reuters) - A Florida Republican lawmaker has filed a bill that would ban abortions after six to eight weeks and allow members of the community to sue doctors for terminating pregnancies in what may be the first effort to mirror a similar new law in Texas. The bill by state...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
UPI News

Arkansas man sues Texas doctor under 6-week abortion law

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man on Monday sued a Texas doctor who admitted to violating a Texas law barring most abortions. In the lawsuit filed in Bexar County District Court, Oscar Stilley, a disbarred lawyer who was convicted of fraud in 2010, stated that Dr. Alan Braid performed an abortion on a woman who was more than six weeks pregnant in violation of the law.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘Mission critical’: Four numbers that explain why abortion rights in Kansas face an urgent test

This is not a drill. Extremist anti-abortion forces have victory in their sights, and women across the nation have good reason to fear the imminent end of Roe v. Wade. This reality could soon come to Kansas. The U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month refused to stop an unprecedented Texas law that effectively bans all […] The post ‘Mission critical’: Four numbers that explain why abortion rights in Kansas face an urgent test appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
kttn.com

Missouri State Treasurer joins coalition of 22 state financial officers opposing proposed IRS overreach

The Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced he has joined a coalition of 22 State Treasurers and state financial officers to speak out against proposals that would require financial institutions to turn over private citizens’ personal bank account information to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) if they exceed $600 of inflows or outflows from the account.
MISSOURI STATE
US News and World Report

As Texas Draws Its Maps, Latinos Push for Political Power

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As a Dallas County commissioner, Elba Garcia represents some 670,000 people — nearly the population of a congressional district. The majority of her constituents are Latino and live in the fast-growing suburbs west of Dallas, where they share worries about managing growth, schools and access to health care.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Abortion Rights#Marijuana Laws#The Justice Department#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#The Missouri Independent#Mental
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Potentially Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy